Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals will award $380,144 in grant funding to nine Kern County nonprofit organizations on Friday, Dec. 11.
Dignity Health said in a news release that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s grant distribution will take place during a drive-thru check presentation event at Mercy Hospital Downtown.
Community grants range from $25,000 to $75,000 and support projects and programs benefitting underserved and vulnerable populations in Kern County, the news release stated.
To receive consideration for 2021 funding, projects or programs had to address significant unmet health and social needs, including those exacerbated or caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the news release stated. It also said that organizations were required to demonstrate collaboration with other organizations and integrate principles that aligned with the mission and values of Dignity Health’s ministry.
Here are the recipients of this year's funding:
• Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County
Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Force, Social Safety Net Program - $45,144
• Bakersfield Pregnancy Center
Compassionate Care Services in Crisis Situations - $25,000
• Bakersfield, Arc Inc. (BARC) - $50,000
• Casa Esperanza
Welcome Home Project - $30,000
• Catholic Charities
Teaching Young Parents More Than How to Fish - $40,000
• CityServe Network
CityServe Educational Collaborative - $40,000
• Grimm Family Education Foundation
Edible Schoolyard Kern County Small Farm Ecosystem - $25,000
• Saint Vincent de Paul Center
Homeless Assistance Program - $75,000
• Wounded Heroes Fund
Empowering Veterans of Kern County 2021 - $50,000
The Dignity Health Community Grants Program was established in 1990, the news release stated. Since its implementation, over $5,200,000 has been awarded to 69 different agencies in Kern County.