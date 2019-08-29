An investigation into a decades old sexual battery accusation against Monsignor Craig Harrison at a church in Merced has been forwarded to the Merced County District Attorney’s office, a police sergeant said Thursday.
There is no formal recommendation or request for charges by the police, said Merced Police Sgt. Ray Alvarez.
“They get the case as it is and make the decision about what they’re going to do,” he said. “We work with them closely. If they want more work done, we’ll sit down and discuss it.”
The Merced District Attorney's office said in a statement the case is under review.
The allegation under investigation came from a man who said Harrison touched him inappropriately at St. Patrick's Church in Merced in 1988 when he was 16. The man spoke to The Californian earlier this year on condition of anonymity and said his parents had suspected he was using drugs and took him to see Harrison, whom they heard had a good reputation for helping troubled teenagers. The man said he remembers going to a different part of the church with Harrison, because Harrison wanted him to provide a urine sample for a drug test. While the man was in the bathroom he said Harrison entered and touched him inappropriately.
The man said he went to Merced police earlier this year with his story after learning Harrison was placed on paid leave by the Fresno diocese for a separate allegation of sexual misconduct.
Harrison’s attorney, Kyle Humphrey, said in a written statement that a referral to the district attorney "does not constitute any finding or conclusion by the Merced Police Department as to the truth of the allegations.”
“We welcome this as one more positive step toward restoring Msgr. Harrison to his rightful place in his community,” Humphrey wrote.
Humphrey added that Merced police said all such cases are submitted to the district attorney for review.
The Fresno diocese previously confirmed that Harrison served at St. Patrick's and two other churches in Merced from September 1987 until June 1989.
In addition to the Merced case, similar allegations against Harrison were filed with Bakersfield and Firebaugh police.
The Bakersfield Police Department announced in July that its investigation yielded no corroborating evidence and no charges would be filed.
Firebaugh police were investigating two accusations against Harrison. No one at the police department was available to comment Thursday and the Fresno County District Attorney's office declined to comment on whether it had been forwarded the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.