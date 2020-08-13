Since the start of the pandemic, local behavioral health professionals observed more people reaching out for help, whether they have difficulties with a mental illness or are struggling with adjusting to a new way of life.
Amber Smithson, director of business development at Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, said their hospital has begun releasing short videos to help with things such as breathing, stress-free techniques and resilience training.
“We are definitely seeing where many people are struggling with mental health and addiction through the pandemic,” Smithson said. “We’re also seeing it amongst large businesses that are trying to help get resources for their employees who are working from home.”
Smithson said that helping people “ground themselves” is one of the keys to coping with these new circumstances. For example, she said that disruptions of routines or traditions can seriously impact some people and cause them to grieve the loss unknowingly, leading to other mental and physical issues.
“We have families where both parents were going to work and their kid was at school and maybe the parents lost their jobs and now they don’t have an escape now,” Smithson said. “Their whole routine has been absolutely shook to the core and there’s some grieving that can come along with that.”
She said that letting some of these issues of stress or anxiety go unresolved can lead to problems such as headaches, stomach aches, joint pain, back pain and even intestinal issues.
She emphasized one of the keys to overcoming new challenges is to identify the root cause of the issues. Some symptoms can include sleeping either too little or too much, Smithson said.
Tim Callahan, director of public relations and community development at Clinica Sierra Vista, cited having observed increased instances of depression, anxiety and suicide from the beginning of the pandemic.
“There are consequences to some of these mandates and decisions for public health,” Callahan said. “It’s a prolonged outcome that we’re seeing play out in real time.”
Smithson said that social distancing and isolation can result in a number of unintended consequences. She stated that social contact is something that can be very important to certain individuals.
“When someone is an extrovert and needing to be around other people for energy, that can be difficult,” Smithson said. “All of the restaurants that are closed, movie theaters and other activities are closed. A lot of socialization has been taken away and that can be detrimental to individuals.”
She said mental health issues can impact anyone and they do not discriminate based on age, race or any other identifier.
“We need to have conversations with children and ask them how they’re doing and send them good, uplifting information,” Smithson said.
Callahan said one’s health being a constant concern can lead to increased fear, anxiety and depression. He also pointed out that the mental health of people previously suffering from a mental illness has likely been exacerbated by the circumstances.
“It’s OK to be feeling this way and I think everyone has to understand there are serious issues that have been heightened by (the pandemic), but it’s OK to be feeling a certain way,” Callahan said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided a list of resources for individuals who are struggling with their mental health through the pandemic. Some of these include the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990 and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for English and 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish.
Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital offers adult treatment programs, adolescent treatment programs, child treatment programs and inpatient services for clients of all ages, Smithson said. Their hotline is 1-877-755-4907.
“I would just emphasize if you’re feeling any kind of symptoms or feeling trapped, overwhelmed, anxious or depressed, I would just really urge someone to call us, or call a hotline or a friend or a family member,” Smithson said.
Callahan said Clinica Sierra Vista’s local line can be reached at 328-4290 and their crisis hotline can be reached at 1-800-991-5272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.