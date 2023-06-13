20230318-bc-raceverdict10.jpeg (copy)

Defendant Ronald Pierce Jr., right, looks to his attorney David Torres after hearing the verdict March 17. Pierce was found guilty of killing Maria Navarro after crashing into her vehicle and guilty of having a blood alcohol level of more than 0.08 percent.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A man who sped at 130 mph on Old River Road and drove with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years to life in prison, plus four years and four months.

Ronald Pierce Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two charges related to driving intoxicated in the collision death of Maria Blaney Navarro, 58.

