The four men arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 19-year-old Kasey Villegas last year outside of the Fox Theater after a Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony concert are scheduled to return to court this week.
Heralcio Ugues, 37, Efrain Ugues, 33, Jesse Reyes, 34, and Joel Rodriguez, 27, all have readiness hearings at the Kern County Superior Court on Friday, when attorneys will discuss whether to move ahead with the start of a trial on May 6.
The suspects have each pleaded not guilty to charges of homicide and assault on a person with force.
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were sent to the theater, located at 2001 H St., on Feb. 18 after they received a report of a large fight in front of the theater. When officers arrived, they found Villegas on the ground, having sustained several stab wounds.
Villegas was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment but was later pronounced dead.
Over the course of the investigation, the department learned that the victim and the suspects were from rival gangs and had all attended the concert, according to court documents. The groups were removed from the theater after they began shouting at each other during the show and an argument continued outside.
The group separated, according to court documents, but later Villegas and his girlfriend saw the men again and were chased by the suspects near the theater. The defendants allegedly caught up with Villegas, kicking and hitting him several times, court documents said
One of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Villegas before leaving the area.
With the help of Villegas' girlfriend and video taken by witnesses, BPD was able to identify the suspects and arrested them all within days of the attack.
Prentice Foreman
The trial for murder suspect Prentice Foreman is scheduled to start on Monday.
Foreman, who has been charged in the 1979 killing of 18-year-old Dawn Koons, is scheduled to appear in Dept. 1 at the Kern County Superior Court on Monday. If convicted, Foreman faces a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Foreman, 61, was arrested in December 2017 after DNA evidence examined with new technology linked him to Koons’ murder.
According to court documents, Koons was found by law enforcement in the bathroom of her apartment in January 1979. Her hands were bound and a pillowcase was found over her head. The coroner’s office confirmed she died of asphyxiation.
Foreman was questioned following the discovery of the body, as he lived in the same apartment complex, according to court documents. Foreman claimed he didn’t know Koons well and wasn’t in the complex at the time of the killing.
Due to the limitations of DNA technology at the time, law enforcement wasn’t able to connect Foreman to Koons’ murder until the Bakersfield Police Department’s cold case unit was able to re-test DNA from the case using new technology.
