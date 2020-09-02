Editor's note: This story originally published June 6, 2003.
Bakersfield resident Fernando Anaya was 29 when he strapped on a parachute and climbed into a C-47 transport plane at an airfield near Nottingham, England.
It was a few hours before the morning of June 6, 1944, and the Kern County firefighter-turned-soldier wasn't sure he would live through the night.
"We were scared to death -- at least I was," he said. "Some of the men fell asleep during the flight. Not me."
Nearly six decades later, the 88-year-old still recalls vivid details of that night: the storm-tossed flight across the English Channel, the heart-stopping jump through the plane's open door, and the awe-inspiring sight of thousands of white parachutes floating through the near darkness toward the soil of France.
"Believe it or not, I was so glad to get to the ground it didn't matter how I landed," Anaya said. "You look up and see your friends coming down, and you know you're not alone."
It happened 59 years ago today when Allied forces invaded Europe in a massive assault bent on ending Adolf Hitler's military domination of the continent. D-Day would change the course of the war -- and the course of history.
Like Anaya, many of the soldiers who parachuted inland or waded ashore on Normandy's beaches are now in their 80s. Many others have died in recent years, leaving behind combat medals, yellowed snapshots and loving spouses.
And others, still, were buried in military cemeteries in France where row upon row of bleached-white stones stand in mute testament to their ultimate sacrifice.
"We lost thousands," said John Becas, an 80-year-old Bakersfield resident and a decorated veteran of D-Day and other battles.
"Days later, the beach was still lined with American bodies and British bodies," Becas said. "You don't realize until it's all over how bad your losses are."
By the time the battle for Normandy was won, 237,000 American, British and Canadian soldiers lay dead or wounded. The German army suffered 200,000 casualties, and another 200,000 Germans were taken prisoner.
Although the fighting on June 6 and the days immediately after served to establish a much-needed Allied foothold in Europe, the battle for Normandy stretched well into August.
Becas was barely 21 when he parachuted behind enemy lines with the 101st Airborne Division. The troops had been making practice runs for months near their bases in England, he said. Many of his buddies were wondering whether the invasion would ever happen.
"Then one morning they gave us steak and eggs, and I thought, 'Oh, boy. Here it comes,'" he said.
Over a period of several days, his unit fought its way through the hedgerows and along narrow country roads to meet up with infantry troops who landed at Utah Beach.
"It was a mess," Becas said of his first days in France. "Two divisions -- and we were scattered all over."
As he thumbed through a pictorial history of the 101st during World War II, Becas pointed out places he remembers and images he'd just as soon forget.
"They shot them out of the trees," he said of the unfortunate Americans whose parachutes became hung up on tree branches. "You took your chances."
Normandy was the first combat many American soldiers saw, Becas included. And though he went on to fight for the liberation of Holland and in the Battle of the Bulge, the East Bakersfield High School alumnus was still "green" during the Normandy invasion.
"You see a dead American soldier along the side of the road and it makes you start to sweat," he said. "You realize you could be next."
In fact, Becas was later wounded in the forearm. He's lived with a metal plate in his wrist for years as a result of his wound, but he still dismisses it as insignificant.
"Don't glorify me," Becas warns. And he means it.
In fact, both Becas and Anaya downplay their role in the war. Sure, they're proud of the parts they played -- they both have Bronze Stars and Purple Hearts to prove it -- but they are reluctant to claim any kind of personal glory. Not when so many didn't come home.
"We knew there was a lot of hell going on on the beaches," Anaya recalled. "You could hear the big guns for miles. You could see the flashes."
Thousands of aging World War II veterans are dying each year as they enter their late-70s and 80s. Some who recounted their experiences nine years ago on the 50th anniversary of D-Day are no longer here to share their personal histories.
Earlimart farmer Vincent Zaninovich was one of those who came ashore via an amphibious troop carrier. He witnessed the carnage on the beach -- the wounded men, the pounding artillery.
But Zaninovich died five years ago -- on the 54th anniversary of D-day, his wife, Ina Zaninovich, said.
"He was a wonderful man, a good husband and father," she said. "He didn't really talk much about the war."
Longtime Bakersfield resident Stan Segal was also among those who landed on the beaches of Normandy, said his wife, Elizabeth Segal.
"Stan died last year on Oct. 3," she said. "So many veterans of World War II are vanishing."
But Mrs. Segal still has a framed box hanging on the wall near her desk that contains an old black-and-white photo of then Lt. Segal in uniform. The image is surrounded by a Bronze Star and several other medals commemorating his service in Europe.
"He remembered it vividly," Mrs Segal said of her late husband's memories of the war.
"He was in a German prisoner-of-war camp later, but escaped into Poland," she said. "Because he could speak Polish, he was able to get Polish peasants to help hide him and the other men. It saved them."
As more veterans die each day, it falls to their widows to preserve the memory and details of their sacrifice, Mrs. Segal said.
"The people who fought in World war II were the backbone of our country," she said. "They saved our country. They saved the world -- and we need to remember."
