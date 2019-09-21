A local church is embarking on an effort to honor babies lost in utero with the construction of a memorial where the remains of miscarried babies can be entombed.
The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Patroness of the Unborn, a Catholic church on Brundage Lane, will break ground Sept. 30 on the Memorial of the Unborn. Bishop Joseph V. Brennan, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, will be in attendance to bless the project, which will feature a bronze statue of Mary and Joseph cradling a tiny baby in their hands, a crypt to entomb remains and a wall containing remembrance plaques.
"This will be a healing place for all families. Miscarriages, stillborns, abortions ... there’s no one that hasn't suffered or known someone who suffered from this," said Virginia Santos, a parishioner who is active in the project.
‘EVERYBODY DESERVES A FUNERAL’
Santos had an abortion more than three decades ago, at age 14, and she plans to honor the child, whom she calls Danniel, with a plaque on the wall. She has repented for the abortion, she said, and now speaks within the church community about her abortion to help other women like her come to terms with their feelings about it. She feels the memorial will offer a way for women like her to grieve their loss while honoring the unborn child. She also plans to honor a baby she lost by miscarriage at the memorial.
"Whatever I did, that’s between God and I, but my child deserves to be acknowledged," she said.
Sandra Garcia, another parishioner who conducts a ministry for women experiencing miscarriage, plans to memorialize her own losses there. She had three miscarriages in the past five years. In two cases, she said, she was able to visibly identify the fetus — one was less than an inch in size, she said, and the other the size of a grain of rice — and kept the remains.
She remembers thinking, "What should I do? Throw it in the trash? It’s my baby."
When she sought help to deal with her grief from the Rev. Larry Toschi, he suggested a Mass and encouraged her to invite her family to attend.
"Everybody deserves a funeral no matter how tiny they are and everybody deserves to be buried with dignity," Garcia said. The remains are now buried in her backyard, in a memorial garden with an angel statue, but she plans to move them to the crypt once the memorial is constructed.
She is not alone.
When Garcia decided to start a ministry called The Unforgettable, more than 100 families showed up to a seminar on miscarriage. Soon she began to hear from mothers saying they had the remains of babies lost to miscarriage and didn't know what to do with them.
"They've had them for years, in the freezers in Ziploc bags. Or they had them in bottles with alcohol. Or even they were burying the babies in flower pots," Garcia said. "I’m talking about little babies, like 1 inch, like less than 12 weeks. In what cemetery are they going to be able to bury the babies?"
The church has not yet decided on how much a burial or plaque will cost. But Santos said donations are being sought to fund an endowment to cover expenses for those that can't afford it. And while it's housed at a Catholic church, the memorial will be nondenominational, she said, and open to anyone.
A GROWING NEED
Toschi, a priest at Our Lady of Guadalupe since 2010, said the project has been in the works for years and meets a growing need.
"We find so many parishioners and people all over the world who lose babies in the early stages," he said. "There’s not the custom of giving the baby a name or having a funeral or burying the remains. A woman is supposed to act like nothing happened, move on."
Prior to the reforms implemented by Vatican II in the late 1960s, the church wouldn't allow a funeral for a child that wasn't baptized, Toschi said. But the church has always recognized "the existence of the human soul from conception" and honoring the unborn today reflects a new awareness in society and Catholicism, he said.
The entombment of fetal remains is unique, Toschi said, and he's unaware of it being done at any other church.
The project also is a good fit for the church, Toschi said, which takes its name from the Latin American incarnation of Mary. In Catholic imagery, Our Lady of Guadalupe wears an indigenous maternity band signifying her pregnancy, and she and Joseph are patron saints of the unborn. The local church has an emphasis on marriage and family and has long offered marriage seminars and other family-focused ministries. And since it's a shrine — technically a sacred place visited by religious pilgrims which usually has a particular devotion — it's fitting to have a physical memorial on the premises.
For a mother — and father — pregnancy loss is unique but a loss nonetheless, said Erin Rogers, executive director of Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, a faith-based nonprofit which offers a variety of pregnancy services, including classes on grief for loss due to miscarriage and abortion. New technology allows parents to connect with a baby sooner than in the past, Rogers said. Sensitive pregnancy tests can turn positive before a woman has even missed a period, and ultrasound can project an image of a baby in its earliest stages. So when pregnancy loss occurs, in many cases, parents have already formed an emotional bond with the baby.
"We can see the baby in the ultrasounds, you can see the baby in the womb and hear the heartbeat," she said. "The reality of that baby’s life happens much sooner."
Normalizing feelings of grief and allowing a woman to talk about the loss are several ways the center's grief group helps with the healing process. But Rogers said a memorial to a lost baby is one of the most helpful ways to mourn the loss of a child. And Our Lady of Guadalupe's Memorial of the Unborn will be very helpful in doing that, she said.
"Suppressing grief is a very unhealthy thing to do," she said. The church's planned memorial is "a very compassionate, loving way" to help families deal with the loss.
