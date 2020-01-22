A makeshift memorial has been erected outside Foothill High School in honor of Jose Flores, a student who was stabbed and killed Tuesday afternoon at Foothill Road and Morning Drive, not far from school grounds.
Candles, balloons and flowers have been set up on a sidewalk at the intersection in east Bakersfield. A sign has also been posted reading “Trojans, your community is here for you. We love and support you. Please reach out for support if needed.”
Numbers for suicide and crisis hotlines are on the sign, which is signed “A Fellow Trojan.”
Alma Valenzuela, Jose's aunt, identified the 17-year-old as the student who died and said he was "a great kid, an awesome kid."
"He would make everyone laugh every weekend at our family gatherings," Valenzuela said. "(Our family is) devastated. We all are."
In a statement, Kern High School District said the Foothill and KHSD communities are shocked and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that took place Tuesday outside the high school.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family and to staff and students at Foothill,” the statement reads. “Grief counselors will be available on campus at Foothill.”
On Tuesday at 2:38 p.m., two stabbings were reported, leaving one person dead and two people injured. One of the injured was also a juvenile, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Matt Alvarez.
A group of about 300 people surrounded the crime scene when KCSO deputies arrived, Alvarez said.
Alvarez said Tuesday that authorities had one person of interest in the stabbings, but no suspects. KCSO also confiscated a weapon at the scene.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 861-3110.
