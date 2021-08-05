Memorial service for Deputy Phillip Campas set for Friday

Deputy Phillip Campas' public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena.
The community can begin arriving at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony will end at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Traffic closures will occur along Truxtun Avenue between Q and L streets starting at 7 a.m. Friday. Public parking is located south of the arena.
Drivers can access the parking lot by taking California Avenue to N Street and take N street north to access the parking lot. The lot is located on the northeast corner of 14th Street and N Street.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will livestream the service on its Facebook page, YouTube Channel and on the Kern County website.
Because many people will gather at the memorial service, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office asks attendees to follow California Department of Public Health safety guidelines. They include:
• Masks are recommended;
• Masks are not required for fully vaccinated people'
• Masks are required for unvaccinated people; and
• The Sheriff’s Office will rely on individuals to self-attest they are in compliance with vaccine requirements prior to entry.
A procession for Campas will take place after the memorial service. The procession route is as follows:
• East on Truxtun Avenue toward Q Street
• Keep right to continue on East Truxtun Avenue
• South onto Union Avenue
• Merge onto Highway 58 east toward Mojave
• Exit onto Highway 223 west toward Arvin.
The procession is for law enforcement vehicles only; the public cannot join. The service at Bakersfield National Cemetery will only be for the family. The public cannot enter the cemetery’s grounds.
The Kern County administrative building on 1115 Truxtun Ave. will also be closed Friday.
Many organizations and businesses showed their support for the Campas family and the other victims of the mass shooting. Wasco held a vigil in support of both families July 27. A procession, organized by numerous law enforcement agencies, was held July 27. Cars and motorcycles drove from the Kern County Coroner’s Office to Greenlawn cemetery.
A procession and vigil for Deputy Campas, organized by community members, was held July 30. Giving Back to the Badge also placed a billboard honoring Campas on Mohawk and Rosedale.
The KSCO held a vigil for KCSO personnel and family members Aug. 3.