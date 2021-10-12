You have permission to edit this article.
Memorial service for Deputy Gabriel Gonzales set for Friday

This image, created by the Kern County Sheriff's Office, memorializes Deputy Gabriel Gonzales, who died from COVID-19 on Thursday.

A memorial service for Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Canyon Hills Church, located at 7001 Auburn St.

Gonzales died Sept. 16 from COVID-19 complications, according to the Peace Officers Research Association of California. He was an 11-year veteran of the KCSO and was assigned to the Frazier Park substation.

The ceremony is open to the public; those attending should arrive early and carpool, the KCSO requested.

Attendees are asked to follow the California Department of Public Health’s guidance on face coverings.

A private burial service, for friends and family, will follow the memorial.

Click here to donate to the Gabriel Gonzales family: bit.ly/3lCmmsg

