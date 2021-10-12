Memorial service for Deputy Gabriel Gonzales set for Friday

A memorial service for Kern County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Canyon Hills Church, located at 7001 Auburn St.
Gonzales died Sept. 16 from COVID-19 complications, according to the Peace Officers Research Association of California. He was an 11-year veteran of the KCSO and was assigned to the Frazier Park substation.
The ceremony is open to the public; those attending should arrive early and carpool, the KCSO requested.
Attendees are asked to follow the California Department of Public Health’s guidance on face coverings.
A private burial service, for friends and family, will follow the memorial.
Click here to donate to the Gabriel Gonzales family: bit.ly/3lCmmsg