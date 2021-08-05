Memorial serivce for Deputy Phillip Campas today

The public memorial service honoring Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas will be held at 11 a.m. today at Mechanics Bank Arena in downtown Bakersfield.
The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. The ceremony will end at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Traffic closures will occur along Truxtun Avenue between Q and L streets starting at 7 a.m. Public parking is located south of the arena, and carpooling is recommended.
Drivers can access the parking lot by taking California Avenue to N Street and take N street north to access the parking lot. The lot is located on the northeast corner of 14th and N streets.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will livestream the service on its Facebook page, YouTube Channel and on the Kern County website.
Because many people will gather at the memorial service, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office asks attendees to follow California Department of Public Health safety guidelines. They include:
• Masks are recommended;
• Masks are not required for fully vaccinated people;
• Masks are required for unvaccinated people; and
• The Sheriff’s Office will rely on individuals to self-attest they are in compliance with vaccine requirements prior to entry.
A procession will take place after the memorial service to escort Campas to the Bakersfield National Cemetery. The procession route is as follows: East on Truxtun Avenue toward Q Street; continue on East Truxtun Avenue; south onto Union Avenue; merge onto Highway 58 east toward Mojave; exit onto Highway 223 west toward Arvin.
The procession is for law enforcement vehicles only; the public cannot join. The public is asked not to stop on or block the freeway. The service at Bakersfield National Cemetery will only be for the family. The public cannot enter the cemetery’s grounds.
Because of increased traffic downtown, the Kern County Administrative Building on 1115 Truxtun Ave. will be closed to the public today, and Kern County Superior Court said a number of hearings will take place at times that are different from their usual.
Many organizations and businesses have demonstrated their support for the Campas family and the other victims of the July 25 mass shooting. Wasco held a vigil in support of both families July 27, while a prayer vigil in support of all law enforcement took place at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield that same night. A procession of cars and motorcycles drove from the Kern County Coroner’s Office to Greenlawn Northeast.
A procession and vigil for Campas, organized by community members, was held July 30. Giving Back to the Badge also placed a billboard honoring Campas on Mohawk Street and Rosedale Highway. KSCO held a vigil for KCSO personnel and family members on Tuesday.