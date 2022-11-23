 Skip to main content
Memorial sees spike in children with respiratory illnesses

A sharp increase in the number of children showing up at local emergency rooms lately for treatment of respiratory problems has prompted a chain of local medical centers to ask parents to assess carefully before rushing their child to the hospital.

In a dilemma reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, and one related indirectly to it, Dignity Health's Memorial Hospital called on parents Wednesday to help avoid unnecessary crowding at the facility on 34th Street by treating kids at home unless the patient is having trouble breathing. Even then, visiting the pediatrician's office or an urgent care clinic might be more appropriate, it said in a news release.

