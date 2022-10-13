Memorial Hospital heralds donations toward pediatric surgery center

Local families with children in medical need will have less reason to travel two hours north or south for surgery after an announcement Thursday that local charitable organizations have put up the millions of dollars needed to open a pediatric surgical center at Memorial Hospital.
The 5,000-square-foot Small Miracles Pediatric Operating Room will have two dedicated surgery rooms served by a pair of resident pediatric surgeons, a six-station pre- and post-anesthesia unit and its own nurse's station. Construction is set to start next year and finish in 2024.
Contributions came from the Small Miracles Foundation, the Lauren Small Benefit, Cassie Wright and the Wright Family Foundation, which combined for more than $2 million to cover the difference after Memorial received $14.8 million in state bond money awarded in 2020 to add surgical capabilities to the Lauren Small Children's Center, the first comprehensive pediatric program in Kern County.
Donor Kevin Small, whose family has again given to the center after contributing $2 million in 2011 in honor of his daughter Lauren, who succumbed after fighting bone cancer for more than two years, said at a brief event Thursday that the surgery center will reduce the burden for local families that have had to spend time at children's hospitals in Los Angeles or Madera.
"Your family really suffers" in cases where extended treatment requires long stays in other counties, Small said, adding that the idea was always to keep the center up to date with continued investment. "We wanted it to be as good as any children's hospital in the valley."
Some pediatric surgery is performed locally, but no hospital in the county has a surgery center set aside just for patients ranging in age from infant to adolescent.
"This will give them their own space," said Memorial's director of pediatric services, Catherine Harker.
Harker said when she started working at the hospital more than 10 years ago, there were 12 pediatric beds in eight rooms, and that the capacity was quickly outgrown. Borrowed space provided room for 35 beds before the eight-bed Bolthouse Family Pediatrics Department opened, served by nurses specially trained for service. A pediatric section was set up in the emergency department, she noted, followed by an ancillary department with imaging and other services.
"The desire was always to do more," she said.
Hospital President and CEO Ken Keller estimated between 600 and 700 local pediatric patients per year leave Kern to receive treatment outside the county, and that "this is an opportunity to bring these children back" by extending Memorial's capabilities.
"We'll be able to keep and treat more children here," he said.