Memorial Hospital heralds donations toward pediatric surgery center

KS Industries CEO Kevin Small stands at Bakersfield Memorial Thursday after announcing his family foundation has donated $2 million to create a pediatric surgery center at the hospital.

 John Cox / The Californian

Local families with children in medical need will have less reason to travel two hours north or south for surgery after an announcement Thursday that local charitable organizations have put up the millions of dollars needed to open a pediatric surgical center at Memorial Hospital.

The 5,000-square-foot Small Miracles Pediatric Operating Room will have two dedicated surgery rooms served by a pair of resident pediatric surgeons, a six-station pre- and post-anesthesia unit and its own nurse's station. Construction is set to start next year and finish in 2024.

