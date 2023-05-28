The true purpose of Memorial Day is to recognize, honor and remember those who, as Abraham Lincoln said, "gave the last full measure of devotion" to the cause of freedom.
More than 1.3 million American soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen have been killed in all wars since the American Revolution. And each one deserves to be honored on Memorial Day.
What follows are the stories of three soldiers, each one with a Kern County connection, who gave their lives in battle and were awarded the Medal of Honor, the highest and most prestigious U.S. military decoration for valor.
Only three men who lived in Kern County have been recipients of this medal. All three received the award posthumously.
U.S. Army Sgt. Larry S. Pierce
Born in Oklahoma, Larry Pierce grew up in Taft in western Kern County where he attended Taft Union High School. He and his wife, Verlin, had a daughter and two sons.
Pierce joined the Army in 1961, and served with the 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.
According to his citation for bravery, Pierce was serving as squad leader in a reconnaissance platoon in the central highlands of South Vietnam when his patrol was ambushed by hostile forces.
It was Sept. 20, 1965. He was 24.
"Through his inspiring leadership and personal courage," his medal citation reads, "the squad succeeded in eliminating an enemy machine gun and routing the opposing force.
"While pursuing the fleeing enemy, the squad came upon a dirt road and, as the main body of his men entered the road, Sgt. Pierce discovered an antipersonnel mine emplaced in the road bed."
With no time to think, and realizing the mine had the potential to kill nearly every man in his squad, Pierce threw himself directly onto the device as it exploded.
"Through his indomitable courage, complete disregard for his safety, and profound concern for his fellow soldiers, he averted loss of life and injury to the members of his squad," the citation said.
"Sgt. Pierce's extraordinary heroism, at the cost of his life, are in the highest traditions of the U.S. Army and reflect great credit upon himself and the Armed Forces of his country."
On Feb. 24, 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson dispatched his personal aircraft, Air Force One, to Bakersfield in order to have the surviving family members — wife Verlin, daughter Teresa, and sons Kelly and Greggory — to the White House for the Medal of Honor ceremony.
For those who wish to pay their respects, Pierce's grave is at Wasco Memorial Park.
U.S. Army Spc. Leonard L. Alvarado
A Bakersfield native, Leonard Alvarado distinguished himself while serving as a rifleman during a mission to relieve a sister platoon under attack in Phuoc Long Province, Vietnam, according to his Army record and battlefield accounts of the night of Aug. 12, 1969.
Alvarado, just 22, was moving with a small reaction force through dense jungle. He knew the friendly platoon was in serious trouble, as their radio calls had become frantic.
According to his medal citation, Alvarado detected enemy movement and opened fire. However, he and his comrades were soon pinned down by a hostile force that blocked their path to the trapped platoon.
According to battlefield accounts of the firefight shared by Alvarado's comrades who were there, the proud east Bakersfield son was wounded yet continued advancing and firing into a fusillade of bullets and explosions, even as he silenced enemy emplacements.
Steve Koppenhoefer, a first lieutenant and Alvarado's platoon leader in the summer of ’69, told The Californian Alvarado took his M60 machine gun and his ammo bearer and went after the enemy, breaking up the attack and saving many lives.
"Possibly including mine," recalled Koppenhoefer, who was awarded a Silver Star for his own actions that night.
As Alvarado and his ammo bearer moved forward, an enemy grenade exploded nearby, wounding and stunning him. According to the citation, Alvarado killed the soldier just as another enemy barrage wounded him again.
He began maneuvering forward alone. "Though repeatedly thrown to the ground by exploding satchel charges, he continued advancing and firing," the citation reads.
When Koppenhoefer saw Alvarado staggering back without his weapon, he ran out to help.
As green tracers zipped past, Koppenhoefer and another man pulled their wounded comrade to cover — but it was too late.
"I think the word 'hero' is overused," local attorney and U.S. Air Force veteran Randy Dickow told The Californian in 2014, the year he helped organize and raise money for a downtown memorial dedicated to Pierce and Alvarado.
The two men "are American heroes," Dickow said, "in the true sense of the word."
And everyone in Kern County, he added, should know what these soldiers did.
Nearly 45 years after his death, Alvarado was awarded the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony for the valor and selflessness he displayed that night in the jungle.
He received the Medal of Honor, March 18, 2014, after a review of an earlier award determined Alvarado should have been given the Medal of Honor.
He has also received a Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with "V" Device, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with "60" Device, and several other commendations.
U.S. Army First Sgt. Milo Lemert
World War I — once thought to be the war to end all wars — ended more than 100 years ago.
So it's not surprising that no one in Kern County realized for years that Milo Lemert, a soldier of that Great War who once lived in Taft, was awarded the Medal of Honor following his heroic death on a battlefield in France.
But can Kern County truly lay claim to Lemert as one of our own? If so, it makes Lemert the county's third Medal of Honor winner — although actually he would be the first, chronologically, having received the MOH following his death in combat on Sept. 29, 1918 near Bellicourt, France.
Lemert's name has been engraved on the Wall of Valor at the Kern Veterans Memorial near the Beale Library in downtown Bakersfield for more than a decade, so it's clear Kern has claimed Lemert as one of its own since long before anyone here realized he was awarded the nation's most prestigious military citation for valor in combat.
The discovery came through Bakersfield High School teacher and local historian Ken Hooper's senior archiving class.
"When I read his bio, I thought, 'Holy smokes! This guy got the Medal of Honor,'" Hooper told The Californian in 2020.
Student Jocelyn Ramirez, a senior at the time, was researching names engraved on the Kern Veterans Memorial, Hooper said. She was the first to alert Hooper to Lemert.
Hooper was able to find evidence in a small story in The Californian that Milo and his brother and father had indeed lived in Taft for a time.
Hooper believes the discovery has changed history by adding a third MOH recipient to Kern County.
But Dickow, the longtime veterans advocate who helped organize and raise money to create a memorial exhibit to honor Pierce and Alvarado, has reservations.
The memorial has been on display inside the downtown courthouse since 2014.
Dickow said he doesn't know enough about Lemert to form an opinion about whether the World War I soldier should be honored in Kern alongside Pierce and Alvarado. But he has questions.
"His family wasn't from here. He wasn't from here," Dickow said. "I just don't know. His connection to Kern County is so tenuous."
Eastern Tennessee has no such reservations. According to the Tennessee State Museum, Lemert was born in Albion, Iowa on March 25, 1890. Lemert's father was a Union Civil War veteran "who frequently moved his family, first to Oklahoma, then Kansas, and finally to Tennessee, where they settled into a life of farming in 1911."
Milo and his younger brother, Nathan, joined the U.S. Army in June 1917, listing Crossville, Tenn., as their city of residence.
According to Lemert's Medal of Honor citation and information compiled by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society from articles in the Crossville Chronicle, members of the Old Hickory Division were shipped to Europe in March 1918. For the next several months the division worked its way across northern France, finally arriving at Bellicourt where the Germans were dug in.
On Sept. 29, when all of the company’s officers were killed, Milo reorganized the unit and extricated it from a dangerous position, "and with coolness and courage led the command forward throughout the day," fellow soldier Litton Thurman wrote in a letter published in the Chronicle in 1918.
Eventually they were faced with the entrenched German defenses known as the Hindenburg Line.
"Seeing that the left flank of his company was held up," the medal citation reads, "he located the enemy machinegun emplacement, which had been causing heavy casualties.
"In the face of heavy fire, he rushed in singlehanded, killing the entire crew with grenades. Continuing along the enemy trench in advance of the company, he reached another emplacement, which he also charged, silencing the gun with grenades.
"A third machinegun emplacement opened up on him from the left and with similar skill and bravery he destroyed this also," the citation said. "Later in company with another sergeant, he attacked a fourth machinegun nest..."
And that's where his luck ran out.
Lemert was shot through his side as he reached the fourth emplacement.
"His courageous action in destroying in turn four enemy machinegun nests prevented many casualties among his company and very materially aided in achieving the objective," the citation concluded.
According to a bio of Lembert published by the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association, Lembert's widow, Nellie, was presented with her husband's medal.
After being buried in a temporary grave in France, he was reinterred at the Crossville City Cemetery in Tennessee.
All these years later, it is said that Milo Lemert's grave is the most visited and well-known grave in the city's cemetery.