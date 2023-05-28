The true purpose of Memorial Day is to recognize, honor and remember those who, as Abraham Lincoln said, "gave the last full measure of devotion" to the cause of freedom.

More than 1.3 million American soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen have been killed in all wars since the American Revolution. And each one deserves to be honored on Memorial Day.

