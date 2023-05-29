Thousands of flags fluttered in a cooling breeze as elected officials, dignitaries, the West High School Viking Band and hundreds of spectators gathered to remember and honor more than 1 million Americans who have died in service to their country over the history of the United States.

Historic Union Cemetery held its annual Memorial Day ceremonies Monday at the shaded memorial park in east Bakersfield. 

