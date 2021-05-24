Memorial Day events slated in and around Bakersfield

Memorial Day is fast approaching. Here are some events taking place this holiday weekend to honor veterans from Kern County and beyond.
BAKERSFIELD NATIONAL CEMETERY GOES VIRTUAL
This long-standing tradition is back at it again, although in a virtual format for the second straight year because of safety protocols in recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Cemetery Director Cindy Van Bibber, the prerecorded ceremony will appear on the cemetery's Facebook page Saturday afternoon. The program will last 20 minutes and feature opening and closing prayers from Cam Martin, retired external affairs director at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center; Vice President of Tejon Ranch Barry Zoeller, who will be the master of ceremonies; speakers Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and retired Arvin Police Chief Tommy Tunson; and additional remarks from retired Marine and longtime veterans advocate Dick Taylor.
The public is also invited to join in placing flag holders and U.S. flags this week starting Tuesday, but must first call Van Bibber at 661-867-2250 to make a reservation. The cemetery director said reservation spots are limited, however.
Additionally, the cemetery is open to the public every day from dawn until dusk, including Memorial Day.
"I think it's just important right now for people to remember and honor our veterans, even though we've gone through a lot over the past year," Van Bibber said.
"We are so very grateful to the community that is interested in helping us. From planting flags to decorating gravesites. Those things have been going on for years and years."
CAMP HAMILTON COMMEMORATION
The memorial park, located just north of Bakersfield at 34999 Lerdo Highway, will be holding an event at 2 p.m. Monday to remember veterans, according to a flier promoting the event. The ceremony will feature a free barbecue lunch, vendor tables, raffle tables, a GLOCK 22 Gen5 gun raffle, a 50/50 raffle, airsoft range and bounce house. State Sen. Shannon Grove will be a guest speaker.
INDOOR SERVICE AT GREENLAWN NORTHEAST
An indoor service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. According to the funeral home’s manager, Macey McGregor, the event will be scaled down from years past and masks will be required.
The Bakersfield High School ROTC will conduct the flag presentation, and the Sons of the Revolution will be in attendance along with honorary guest speakers. McGregor also said a video and photo slideshow will be held, presenting the newest section of the cemetery, which will be dedicated to veterans.
“We are very excited about it,” McGregor said. “It’s absolutely beautiful.”
UNION CEMETERY
At 4 p.m. Friday, the United Veterans of Kern County and Boy Scouts will team up to lay flags at veterans' headstones at Union Cemetery, according to local veterans advocate Marc Sandall.
Then at 9 a.m. Monday, the cemetery is holding its annual Memorial Day ceremony with some brief speeches, a rifle volley and the playing of taps, Taylor said.
ALSO ...
Hillcrest Memorial Park stated it's not having a Memorial Day service this year, although the cemetery is open to the public, Taylor said.
Kern River Valley Cemetery in Wofford Heights is hosting a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. Monday, according to Taylor.
If you know of other Memorial Day commemorations, send them to local@bakersfield.com to be added to this story online.