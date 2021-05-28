Memorial Day events slated in and around Bakersfield

Memorial Day is fast approaching. Here are some events taking place this holiday weekend to honor veterans from Kern County and beyond.
BAKERSFIELD NATIONAL CEMETERY GOES VIRTUAL
This long-standing tradition is back at it again, although in a virtual format for the second straight year because of safety protocols in recognition of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Cemetery Director Cindy Van Bibber, the prerecorded ceremony will appear on the cemetery's Facebook page Saturday afternoon. The program will last 20 minutes and feature opening and closing prayers from Cam Martin, retired external affairs director at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center; Vice President of Tejon Ranch Barry Zoeller, who will be the master of ceremonies; speakers Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and retired Arvin Police Chief Tommy Tunson; and additional remarks from retired Marine and longtime veterans advocate Dick Taylor.
The cemetery is also open to the public every day from dawn until dusk, including Memorial Day.
THOUSAND FLAGS
The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club will present its Thousand Flags at The Park at River Walk during the weekend.
The flags will be on display from noon Saturday until 4 p.m. on Memorial Day. Those who attend are invited to visit the Rotary information booth to sponsor a flag in memory, or in honor of, one of their heroes. A flag sponsorship costs $50.
There will not be a ceremony as has been held in the past because of COVID guidelines, but the flags are returning after "an unfortunate year off in 2020 due to COVID-19," according to a Breakfast Rotary Club news release.
This is the seventh time Thousand Flags has been presented. Each year many go to honor military heroes who have died in the line of service, and to salute current and former members of the military and first responders, the news release said.
CAMP HAMILTON COMMEMORATION
The memorial park, located just north of Bakersfield at 34999 Lerdo Highway, will be holding an event at 2 p.m. Monday to remember veterans, according to a flier promoting the event. The ceremony will feature a free barbecue lunch, vendor tables, raffle tables, a GLOCK 22 Gen5 gun raffle, a 50/50 raffle, airsoft range and bounce house. State Sen. Shannon Grove will be a guest speaker.
INDOOR SERVICE AT GREENLAWN NORTHEAST
An indoor service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. According to the funeral home’s manager, Macey McGregor, the event will be scaled down from years past and masks will be required.
The Bakersfield High School ROTC will conduct the flag presentation, and the Sons of the Revolution will be in attendance along with honorary guest speakers. McGregor also said a video and photo slideshow will be held, presenting the newest section of the cemetery, which will be dedicated to veterans.
UNION CEMETERY
At 9 a.m. Monday, the cemetery is holding its annual Memorial Day ceremony with some brief speeches, a rifle volley and the playing of taps, Taylor said.
ALSO ...
Hillcrest Memorial Park stated it's not having a Memorial Day service this year, although the cemetery is open to the public, Taylor said.
The city of Tehachapi has posted 108 new American flags throughout the downtown area in a display of patriotism that will remain in place through Veterans Day.
Additionally, Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 is hosting the Memorial Day Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade route runs east along F Street beginning at Mulberry Street and turns south on Mojave Street, ending at Central Park. A flag raising ceremony will take place at Central Park at 11 a.m.
Kern River Valley Cemetery in Wofford Heights is hosting a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. Monday, according to Taylor.