Memorial Day commemorations scheduled for Monday

Several commemorations are slated today in honor of the nation's military veterans.
• The Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club will present its Thousand Flags at The Park at River Walk through Monday afternoon.
Those who attend are invited to visit the Rotary information booth to sponsor a flag in memory, or in honor of, one of their heroes. A flag sponsorship costs $50.
Each year many go to honor military heroes who have died in the line of service, and to salute current and former members of the military and first responders.
• Camp Hamilton, located just north of Bakersfield at 34999 Lerdo Highway, will hold an event at 2 p.m. Monday to remember veterans, according to a flier promoting the event. The ceremony will feature a free barbecue lunch, vendor tables, raffle tables, a GLOCK 22 Gen5 gun raffle, a 50/50 raffle, airsoft range and bounce house. State Sen. Shannon Grove will be a guest speaker.
• An indoor service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast. According to the funeral home’s manager, Macey McGregor, the event will be scaled down from years past and masks will be required.
The Bakersfield High School ROTC will conduct the flag presentation, and the Sons of the Revolution will be in attendance along with honorary guest speakers. McGregor also said a video and photo slideshow will be held, presenting the newest section of the cemetery, which will be dedicated to veterans.
• At 9 a.m. Monday, Union Cemetery is holding its annual Memorial Day ceremony with some brief speeches, a rifle volley and the playing of taps.
• Hillcrest Memorial Park stated it's not having a Memorial Day service this year, although the cemetery is open to the public.
• The city of Tehachapi has posted 108 new American flags throughout the downtown area in a display of patriotism that will remain in place through Veterans Day.
Additionally, Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 is hosting the Memorial Day Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade route runs east along F Street beginning at Mulberry Street and turns south on Mojave Street, ending at Central Park. A flag raising ceremony will take place at Central Park at 11 a.m.
• Kern River Valley Cemetery in Wofford Heights is hosting a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. Monday.