Members of Wasco City Council ask Mayor Alex Garcia to step down amid drunken driving allegation

Two Wasco city councilmen have asked Mayor Alex Garcia to step down following the recent revelation that he had been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in May.
At a City Council meeting Tuesday evening, councilmen Tilo Cortez and Vincent Martinez requested Garcia resign from his position as mayor, but remain on the council. The meeting was the first held since news broke of Garcia’s arrest, which occurred May 22 on Highway 43, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
The incident flew under the radar until The Shafter Press broke the story on July 1. Garcia has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor DUI charges stemming from the incident, and he faces a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 19.
“I believe he deserves due process, but if he believes possibly stepping aside from his leadership position as our appointed mayor to deal with his personal matters, and avoid unnecessary distractions from important city business, I would welcome that as an act of good faith,” Cortez said on Tuesday.
Martinez claimed Garcia could not effectively serve as the face of the community due to the allegations.
“This would not be an admission of guilt, nor would it preclude you from serving as the mayor again in the future,” he said. “Time, I believe, heals all wounds.”
Garcia publicly addressed the charges for the first time, thanking the two councilmen for their comments in addition to extending his gratitude to the public and media for their “grace, patience and understanding” as his legal counsel tried to sort out the issue.
“I look forward to sharing the lesson of my experience with my peers and my community upon resolution,” he said. “Until then, I retain the right to a presumption of innocence. Once legal proceedings are behind me, I will address the situation and comments made this evening.”
He added that he was unable to say anything more due to the ongoing investigation.
He did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
Unlike chartered cities such as Bakersfield, Wasco is governed by the state’s general law. On Wednesday, City Manager Scott Hurlbert said it was unclear what action, if any, the council could take to remove Garcia from office if he refused to step down.
“We’re still looking into that,” he said. “And as you might imagine, it’s a complex issue internally.”
In Wasco, mayors are appointed by members of the City Council through a vote that occurs at the beginning of each year. Largely ceremonial, the city’s mayors preside over meetings and are the default choice to attend events like ribbon-cuttings. They do not have formal power beyond that of a councilmember.
Garcia was appointed to a one-year term as mayor in December. He has served on the City Council since 2016.
Cortez requested an item be placed on the agenda of the council’s next meeting on June 20, to at least discuss the possibility of selecting a new mayor.
“It may be as simple as a discussion,” Hurlbert said. “It’s unclear whether there exists a procedure to compel the mayor to step down as mayor, or even if there is, whether the council will choose to follow that procedure.”