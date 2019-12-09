A public meeting will be held Tuesday to discuss two proposed emergency homeless shelter locations in Bakersfield.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Jerusalem Church, located at 924 Cottonwood Road. It’s on the heels of the city announcing a new proposed shelter location at 601 Brown St. It was the second proposed location in east Bakersfield, as the city previously offered a 450-bed facility on East Brundage Lane.
To say the potential locations is a community talking point would be an understatement. Both proposals are in east Bakersfield, less than two miles apart. While the East Brundage location — which would be in a 7.2-acre office complex from currently owned by cotton cooperative Calcot Ltd. — is in an industrial part of the city, it also borders the Cottonwood community and surrounding businesses.
During a Nov. 6 City Council meeting, Councilman Wiliie Rivera said he was concerned about costs of the shelter and with saddling “southeast Bakersfield with a shelter that will never close.”
Conversely, the alternate site would be a 150-bed facility ticketed for a 1.9-acre warehouse on Brown Street, directly across from houses.
“Brown Street, as a shelter sitem is very problematic,” Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales said last week. “First and foremost, it is right next to a residential community, where many of the homes are owner-occupied. This shelter, in the first conceit of the idea, we were looking for a location that was buffered from sensitive uses, and this Brown Street site doesn’t meet that criteria.”
All the while, the noise surrounding Bakerfield’s homeless crisis isn’t dissipating. City Manager Alan Tandy, in his Dec. 6 general information memo, wrote that in his 27 years in Bakersfield, “few topics have generated this level of fear, compassion, desperation, and urgency.”
“It is safe to predict that neither of the neighborhoods will want a shelter and that the controversy will be renewed and amplified. It is also safe to predict that businesses, property owners, and organizations that have advocated and pleaded for a shelter will be extremely disappointed and upset if nothing of substance is done,” Tandy wrote. “Every now and again in public decision making there is no path that does not leave someone unhappy. This is one.”
Tuesday’s meeting will be the first of two. The second is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 16 at MLK Community Center, located at 1000 S. Owens St.
Those who cannot attend the meetings can comment or ask questions by emailing CommunityOutreach@bakersfieldcity.us.
