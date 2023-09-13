City and county officials tied to efforts in combating homelessness in Kern met for a roundtable discussion Wednesday to showcase their accomplishments before state leadership.
They highlighted some of the city and county’s chief successes: Bakersfield was among two of the state’s 12 largest cities to have more sheltered than unsheltered homeless in 2022. More than 600 unhoused people have been placed in shelters and 290 into permanent housing in the past few years. The passage of Measure N tax in 2018 reaps $100 million annually toward public safety programs including homelessness. And several shelters have opened since 2020.
Along with their feats, officials acknowledged their faults: For every six homeless people who exit the street, 10 more take their place. Each of the four shelters are regularly at or near capacity. Even with the city’s more than $16 million annual investment, Kern reported a 22% rise in homelessness in its 2023 Point-in-Time count held earlier this year. And 71 individuals, on average, are turned away each week due to capacity limits at the city's Brundage Lane Navigation Center.
“We have to stop that inflow,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said.
The roundtable was followed by a tour of the Brundage Lane Navigation Center, the city-funded low-barrier shelter, for Hasfa Kaka, who was appointed senior adviser on homelessness by Gov. Gavin Newsom in May.
“The governor has been very vocal about making sure that everybody is accountable,” Kaka said. “... I’m excited to take this back to Sacramento and talk about what I’ve seen today.”
Kaka’s arrival in Bakersfield on Wednesday signified a confirmation of $7 million awarded through the state’s $38 million Encampment Resolution Fund to the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homelessness Collaborative.
Last week Newsom announced the award winners, which also include Los Angeles, Riverside, San Francisco, Oakland, Oroville, San Diego, Montebello and Redding.
The money goes to cities and counties that submit qualified proposals toward transitioning homeless individuals from encampments into housing and “resolve encampments along state rights-of-way.”
Rick Ramos, the interim director for the local collaborative, confirmed last month the money will go toward additional staff, storage space and the construction of permanent housing for 70 people.
Kaka’s arrival also comes as the final rounds of bills make their way through the state Legislature this week. These bills, to include Senate Bill 43 and 363, would update California’s conservatorship law and establish a dashboard by January 2026 that displays information on the availability of beds in psychiatric and substance abuse facilities, respectively.
If passed through committee, the bills have until Sept. 15 to reach the governor’s desk.
The many members along the roundtable’s panel demonstrated the state’s homelessness, affordable housing and mental health care crises require an interlocked set of solutions.
But solutions must come with appropriate funding, which often cannot be subsidized by city and county budgets alone. Stacy Kuwahara, the director of Kern’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, echoed concerns raised by Flood Ministries Director Jim Wheeler regarding a ballot package likely to go before voters in March.
The package, AB 531 and SB 326, which were introduced earlier this year and passed 11-0 in the Assembly committee Aug. 22, would construct 10,000 new beds across the state and update the state’s Mental Health Services Act to the Behavioral Health Services Act, respectively. It would be funded, according to a bill analysis, with a $4.68 billion bond placed on the March 2024 ballot.
The latter bill has prompted controversy since its proposal, with questions raised over how the change will impact funding.
Kuwahara said SB 326 would require counties to direct some money to fund substance abuse disorders and earmark 30% toward housing assistance. While the intention of the bill is to add local accountability, Kuwahara maintains it will lead to major cuts to existing programs. During the meeting, she gave Flood Ministries as an example of one program that could be axed.
“There’s no way I get around cutting services,” Kuwahara said.