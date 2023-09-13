City and county officials tied to efforts in combating homelessness in Kern met for a roundtable discussion Wednesday to showcase their accomplishments before state leadership.

They highlighted some of the city and county’s chief successes: Bakersfield was among two of the state’s 12 largest cities to have more sheltered than unsheltered homeless in 2022. More than 600 unhoused people have been placed in shelters and 290 into permanent housing in the past few years. The passage of Measure N tax in 2018 reaps $100 million annually toward public safety programs including homelessness. And several shelters have opened since 2020.

