Meet Manpreet Kaur, the newest member of the Bakersfield City Council

Pitched between wards one and five, the seventh ward of Bakersfield plays a pivotal role in the image it portrays. It encompasses the swath of the city’s southwest and is split by Highway 99, the main thoroughfare that connects northern California to the south.

For many visitors, it is the first and last of Bakersfield they will see, and what may leave a lasting impression — “the gateway to the city,” according to its newest representative, Manpreet Kaur, who was sworn into office Wednesday night.

