Meet Manpreet Kaur, the newest member of the Bakersfield City Council

Pitched between wards one and five, the seventh ward of Bakersfield plays a pivotal role in the image it portrays. It encompasses the swath of the city’s southwest and is split by Highway 99, the main thoroughfare that connects northern California to the south.
For many visitors, it is the first and last of Bakersfield they will see, and what may leave a lasting impression — “the gateway to the city,” according to its newest representative, Manpreet Kaur, who was sworn into office Wednesday night.
“To be seen in places of power is to be seen with dignity, with respect, with optimism — it's to be seen,” Kaur said in her opening address. "And we look to empower at the margins... this victory is all of ours."
Kaur was sworn into office on Wednesday after winning the seat in the 2022 midterm election with 53.80 percent of the vote.
“I’m feeling a lot of gratitude for being the voters' choice from Ward 7,” Kaur said. “I’m excited to learn what is possible in serving on the council, working on issues while going forward in the direction that our city is headed.”
Those sworn in Wednesday are: Eric Arias, Ward 1; Ken Weir, Ward 3; Bob Smith, Ward 4; and Manpreet Kaur, Ward 7. Arias and Smith both ran unopposed, while all but Kaur are incumbents.
They will each serve a four-year term, which ends in November 2026.
The council also unanimously voted to appoint Andrae Gonzales to the position of vice mayor, after a previous appointment for Bruce Freeman, Ward 5, failed 2-3. Weir, the previous vice mayor, was not present at the meeting.
The Ward 7 seat opened after Councilman Chris Parlier announced in June he would not seek reelection.
It will be Kaur's first day on the job, but also Parlier's last. The outgoing councilman, who has represented Ward 7 since 2014, thanked his family, constituents and council in his departing remarks.
"I want to thank everyone in this audience, my constituents of Ward 7 and everyone that has supported me," Parlier said. "Manpreet, you're going to get the hot seat in a second... and I know you're going to do a great job. Only words of advice is buckle up, because this ride has some twists and turns in it sometimes."
A Bakersfield native, Kaur graduated from Ridgeview High School as their student body president. In this position she got her first taste of elected office, meeting regularly with school administrators, planning events and keeping track of fundraised monies.
At one point, her student body government successfully brokered a deal with the school to secure a bus to go watch their football team in the Valley Championship in Porterville.
“We got the bus,” Kaur said. “It’s little wins like that I look back on as an adult.”
Kaur said she cherishes the opportunity to represent a community she was raised in. “Everyone has the same kinds of common intersections where we can connect,” Kaur said.
She would later study political science at the University of California, San Diego and then earned dual masters degrees at the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a focus on local government.
Her two theses — one on public policy and another on urban planning — studied how COVID-19 impacted youth incarceration and the impact of embedded planning of sidewalks and safe pathways on public safety, respectively. Her theses, she said, were chosen for their specific relation to issues in Bakersfield.
Kaur is a champion of the pedestrian. She is captivated by how people use space, and about how something as simple as a sidewalk or bike lane can bridge the gap between homes and public spaces.
“People are out there, cycling and walking,” Kaur said. “A lot of time people are traveling in what is often not the safest conditions, especially when cars are passing by quickly. Proper infrastructure could help with that.”
Kaur will also continue her role as the director of community development for the Kern County Jakara Movement, a youth nonprofit she founded in 2016 that fosters leadership in students and addresses their needs. Kaur said her group, which relies on feedback from the youth they work with, implemented a substance prevention peer to peer education program.
Her decision to run came at the encouragement of mentors and community members. “It is an honor, but also an extension of the work I’ve done in the community,” she said.
Guests in attendance for the ceremony included Yuba City Councilwoman Preet Didbal, former Assemblyman Rudy Salas, former U.S. Rep. Bill Thomas, civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, and many of Kaur's former teachers and principal, Steve Holmes.
She said her priorities are public safety, economic development and traffic — issues she addressed during her campaign.
"We have a shared destiny, a shared future, and I'm a city planner, so I see people and places as a pair," Kaur said.
Kaur also emphasized that she would continue to place equity and inclusion for underrepresented neighborhoods and within the city at the forefront of her dockets and during the budget process.
“I'm a first-generation child of immigrants, still navigating the systems with my community. I learned English at our public libraries by reading book after book," Kaur said. "I'm a small piece in the long line of people who have found home in America, for safety and opportunity."