This year four of five seats are up for grabs on the Bakersfield City School District school board. On Wednesday, parents, staff and community members are invited to a virtual forum where they can meet many of these candidates and ask them questions.
The virtual forum will be hosted over Zoom, and the event is being put on by the Dolores Huerta Foundation and Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association.
The candidates joining include: Lillian Tafoya from Area 1; Rev. Ralph Anthony and Dr. Chris Cruz-Boone from Area 3; Ben Valdez, Laura Guerrero-Salgado and Miguel Juarez from Area 4; and Ian Journey, Bethany Bachman, Shannon Zimmerman and Brooke Malley-Ault from Area 5.
The forum kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m. Community members are asked to register in advance, so that they can have a link to log on to the forum. You can find more information about the event on Facebook https://fb.me/e/2JOnazCOC.
