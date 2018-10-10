A ninth retailer has signed up to participate in Kern County's efforts to rein in local opioid abuse.
The Medicine Shoppe at 5465 Auburn St., Suite B, will soon host a medication drop box where people will be encouraged to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs.
Kern Rx Return program, administered by the county's Behavioral Health & Recovery Services, has collected more than 120 pounds of unused medications so far this year.
State records indicate Kern suffered 51 opioid overdoses in 2016.
