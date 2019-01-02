Eighteen medical marijuana dispensaries have filed an appeal with the Kern County Board of Supervisors, requesting more time before a mandatory closure set by the county takes effect.
If successful, some medical marijuana dispensaries could remain open past the May 24 deadline the county Planning and Natural Resources Department has determined as its deadline.
Although marijuana use remains legal in Kern County, supervisors banned sales of the drug in 2017. A total of 29 dispensaries were allowed to remain open into 2018 so they could recoup costs associated with making their businesses compliant with state and county regulations.
Originally, the dispensaries had been set to close in November 2018, but the planning department pushed back the deadline to give the dispensaries more time to recoup costs.
But dispensary owners say they have not been given enough time to earn back the money they have spent trying to comply with county and state rules.
Some criticized the handling of the situation, saying the county treats unfairly businesses legalized by the state.
“Their mind frame seems to be that everybody is a criminal,” said businessman Anthony Espindola, who owns Vape and Bake, a medical marijuana dispensary in Rosamond. “We’re community involved. We’re not ‘Joe Criminal’ in the corner selling doobies to kids. That’s the last thing that we’re trying to do.”
Of the 29 dispensaries legally allowed to operate, 18 from around Kern County have appealed to extend the closure deadline.
The county will consider each of the dispensaries on an individual basis. Hearings will take place over three or four supervisors meetings beginning in February, according to Planning Department Director Lorelei Oviatt.
“This is not an appeal of the ban and that is not up for discussion,” she said in an email to The Californian. “In the end, the ordinance requires them to close. The appeal is about what date that is. “
Supervisors could shorten the closure deadline – even potentially closing a dispensary on the spot – or extend it, she said, depending on evidence provided during the hearing.
Those dispensaries not part of the appeal will be required to comply with the May 24 deadline, she said.
The hearings will be announced publicly before they take place, with opportunities for public comment available at the meetings before the supervisors make a decision.
For Espindola, who said he has been in business since 2015, the trouble he has faced trying to keep his dispensary open reflects poorly on the county.
“(Supervisors) are afraid to put on their big boy pants and do what the rest of the world is doing,” he said. “It kind of makes me weary as a Kern County resident and business owner.”
Espindola said he and other dispensary owners were planning a lawsuit if the county does not grant them a sufficient amount of extension time.
Kern County residents will get the opportunity to weigh in on the issue in 2020 when a voter initiative is scheduled to appear on the ballot in March of that year.
If passed, the measure would allow all medical marijuana dispensaries that have been in operation prior to Jan. 1 2018 to open, providing they can provide proof to the county they were in business.
During the last election, three marijuana initiatives that would have allowed some form of marijuana sales within Bakersfield and Kern County all failed to pass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.