Medical Board files accusation against EuroPhoria owner, alleging improper keeping of medical records

The California Medical Board accused the owner of EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa of improperly keeping medical records for five patients and having no documentation to perform a cosmetic procedure.

Owner Dr. Uma Malempati Rao didn’t keep records showing she and her staff had a specific “evaluation, assessment or treatment plan” for the five people. In some instances, an employee didn’t document the patient’s name, date of birth, medical record number or any identifying information, according to an accusation filed by the medical board.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

