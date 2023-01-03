Medical Board files accusation against EuroPhoria owner, alleging improper keeping of medical records

The California Medical Board accused the owner of EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa of improperly keeping medical records for five patients and having no documentation to perform a cosmetic procedure.
Owner Dr. Uma Malempati Rao didn’t keep records showing she and her staff had a specific “evaluation, assessment or treatment plan” for the five people. In some instances, an employee didn’t document the patient’s name, date of birth, medical record number or any identifying information, according to an accusation filed by the medical board.
EuroPhoria didn’t return a request for comment Tuesday. During an investigative interview, Rao said she’s only present at EuroPhoria on the weekends or three days a months, according to the accusation. The owner also said during the investigative interview that she reviews all patient charts.
Authorities also served a search warrant in July 2021 at EuroPhoria and its warehouse. An undercover agent also took pictures, video and audio recordings while posing as a patient, the accusation said.
A 48-year-old man, only identified as Patient 5, sought Xeomin injections — commonly known as Botox — Vanquish treatments, laser hair removal and a procedure reducing underarm sweat known as miraDry, according to the accusation filed in November.
Patient 5 signed a “Treatment Consent Form” to receive the miraDry treatment but there no indication it was reviewed with him to determine his “competency,” verify that he was adequately informed and not coerced, the accusation added. This document had information regarding side effects and risks of the treatment, and there were unanswered yes or no questions by Patient 5.
His medical record also didn’t have any information about a medical exam, medical history, physical examination, treatment or assessment plans, the accusation continues. Some documents weren’t completely filled out, such as a cosmetic evaluation.
There also isn’t documentation that Rao got any formal training regarding the miraDry procedure, the accusation added.
Patient 4, only identified as a woman, wanted to get Botox from February to November 2021. She filled out some parts of a document asking for her information and medical history, but sections of the physical exam and cosmetic evaluation were blank, the accusation said. EuroPhoria also wrote they gave her “post-care instructions” but then didn’t document what information was given to her.
The accusation noted it wasn’t clear what kind of Xeomin Patient 4 was injected with, the expiration date or the units of measurement used.
If Rao is found guilty of violating the Medical Practice Act, the Medical Board could revoke her license, suspend it for no more than a year, put her on probation or implement any other punishment the board believes is appropriate. She's accused gross negligence and repeated negligent acts.
Rao began working at EuroPhoria spa in 2018 and then became its owner in August 2019.
