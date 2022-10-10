 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Medical Board files accusation against Bakersfield doctor facing medical fraud charges

HelliwellDisciplined2

Dr. Jason Helliwell

 Californian file

A Bakersfield doctor facing criminal medical fraud charges had an accusation filed against him by the California Medical Board claiming he mandated unnecessary laboratory tests for his patients without their consent and profited by charging insurers for those tests.

Jason Helliwell, who was charged in September 2019, has pleaded not guilty to dozens of felony charges related to making false claims for health benefits and grand theft of property. The accusation filed by the Medical Board makes similar claims.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases