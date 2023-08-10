Slide Breaking News (copy)

The California Medical Board reported a Bakersfield doctor, who was placed on a 7-year probation after a patient reportedly died undergoing surgery at her hands, failed to comply with conditions under probation and her license is suspended, according to a cease practice order made public Thursday.

Sarwa Aldoori was accused of gross negligence and repeated negligent acts last year after a 43-year-old woman in her care was declared neurologically deceased in April 2016. Aldoori and her husband own Advanced Healthcare of Bakersfield, Inc. and Bella Wellness and Aesthetics.

