The California Medical Board reported a Bakersfield doctor, who was placed on a 7-year probation after a patient reportedly died undergoing surgery at her hands, failed to comply with conditions under probation and her license is suspended, according to a cease practice order made public Thursday.
Sarwa Aldoori was accused of gross negligence and repeated negligent acts last year after a 43-year-old woman in her care was declared neurologically deceased in April 2016. Aldoori and her husband own Advanced Healthcare of Bakersfield, Inc. and Bella Wellness and Aesthetics.
The woman had a tummy tuck and liposuction, but the buttocks augmentation didn’t happen because the other surgeries took too long and the patient was under anesthesia for a “prolonged period,” according to a medical board accusation made public in July of last year.
The Medical Board additionally accused Aldoori of performing surgery and administering anesthesia in an unaccredited surgery center, violating postoperative care standards, not providing adequate security of liability insurance for one patient and not maintaining proper medical records for a patient.
Aldoori was asked to comply with seven probationary terms, including taking the following programs: educational, medical record keeping, a professionalism course and a clinical competence assessment. Aldoori was also told she was to be monitored by a board-certified doctor and was told that she couldn’t perform surgeries, the accusation states.
The cease practice order states Aldoori didn’t complete a clinical competence assessment program.
“(Aldoori) shall not resume the practice of medicine until a final decision has been issued on an accusation and/or petition to revoke probation filed pursuant to this matter,” the order said.
