More than two dozen local media figures, past and present, joined by top administrators in law enforcement and education, participated in the annual Media Music Jam fundraiser Saturday night at Buck Owens' sold-out Crystal Palace.
Californian columnist Steve Flores, the event's founder (and bass player for the evening's house band, Thee Majestics), was joined by Herb Benham and Robert Price of The Californian.
The numbers are still being tabulated, but the event raised at least $69,000 for local cancer patients, bringing the MMJ's six-year total $449,000. Saturday's take is more than double MMJ's year-one total of $30,000.
The participants "helped give voice to those who can no longer speak, gave action to those who can no longer do ... and gave an enormous embrace to those Kern County patients who sometimes have to choose between paying for cancer treatment or their rent," Flores wrote in a Monday morning text message.
Flores' wife of 40 years, Susie, lost a two-year battle with Leiomyosarcoma cancer several years ago; Table 23 was, as always, reserved for her Saturday night.
Benham belted out the Glenn Frey classic, "The Heat is On," at Saturday night’s event. Price gave the audience more than it probably wanted with the Wilbert Harrison/Canned Heat blues classic, "Let's Work Together."
Other performers representing KUZZ-FM, KBAK-TV, KERO-TV, KGET-TV, KNZR-AM and others appeared, along with Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin and Bakersfield College President Sonya Christian, who was Price's duet partner.
