The second annual Valley Fever Symposium hosted by MEChA de Bakersfield College is taking place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday located on campus in room FA-30.
The community discussion on valley fever will include free food, raffles and giveaways. There are also several speakers lined up, including a chihuahua named Michael who will share his story via his owner, according to a press release.
Spanish translation will be available through headset equipment.
