The smell of barbecue permeated the air at Stramler Park on Saturday.
The park hosted the Kern County BBQ Throwdown, during which attendees got to sample ribs and tri-tip from about 30 local vendors, all competing for first place. The event also included music, beer booths as well as a few merchandise vendors.
A portion of the money raised from the event benefits the Wounded Heroes Fund.
“When you get ribs and tri-tip — and you don’t have to cook it — that’s always a good thing,” said George Montalvo, who brought his wife, Andrea. “And it’s for a great cause. Any time we can help out the people who fought for our freedom, it’s always good to give back.”
Scott Johnson came with his family to participate in the competition, naming their team Can’t Beat This Meat. Why can’t it be beat? Johnson said it’s because he focuses on using dry rubs to really give the meat flavor rather than having to rely on a sauce.
“It’s really competitive, but it’s fun,” he said of the event. “It’s also fun to really just get to hang out with my family. It’s a full-on family deal.”
Johnson, who participated in the throwdown last year, said he’s enjoyed seeing the event expand.
“It’s neat to see it slowly getting bigger and bigger,” he said. “It started out just being in someone’s backyard. Now it’s at a park and more people can come. It’s just great to see it progress.”
While George Rodriguez didn’t start the throwdown, he said he would also frequently barbecue in his backyard. However, within the past year, Rodriguez said he wanted to take it further and form a group that could participate in local barbecue competitions.
In March, Rodriguez’s team — cheekily called 2nd Hand Smokers — participated in the Crusader Brewing Tri-Tip and Ribs Shootout and managed to win first place for their tri-tip, using their homemade rubs and sauces.
Emboldened by their success, Rodriguez said they decided to participate in Saturday’s competition.
“It’s been great. You get to meet a lot of people,” he said. “Our goal is to get sponsors some day so we can go to the professional competitions.”
Robert Collins with Bucket O’ Bones BBQ said he’s participated in barbecue competitions since 2010 and enjoys the experience of doing it with family and friends.
“It’s a blast. The community’s great, the brotherhood, camaraderie,” he said. “These are the best groups of people you could ever meet.”
Collins said he is an old-fashioned barbecuer, using wood and charcoal only. He avoids the use of pellet grills, blowers and other electronics, as he likes to keep barbecuing simple.
“It’s therapy for me, it really is,” he said. “It’s nice to come out and interact with the community. Even if you make mistakes, you can eat your mistakes. You can’t really lose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.