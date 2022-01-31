Measure N oversight committee set for change as term limits of original members expire

The people charged with advising the Bakersfield City Council on expenditures related to the Public Safety and Vital Services Tax Measure are set to change.
For the past three years, nine Bakersfield residents have sought to ensure the city’s plans for the money generated by the 1 percent sales tax increase known on the ballot as Measure N conformed to the city’s promises. Now, after more than three rounds of budget approvals, the entire PSVS Citizens Oversight Committee is set to change.
It marks a turning point for the committee, which was touted by city officials as a key safeguard against malfeasance during the time before the measure was passed. The original committee members oversaw the first phase of Measure N spending, including the initial expenditures that allowed the city to seek 100 additional police officers for the Bakersfield Police Department.
Some of the committee members looked back fondly on their time serving on the civil board, but voiced the desire for the city to continue highlighting the projects funded by the tax measure.
“I think we addressed a lot of the major things that the measure itself was voted on, particularly in regards to crime and fire, and the homeless population here in our community," said Fred Prince, a member of the committee who is seeking a second term.
Still, the evidence of the roughly $60 million in funding the city receives from Measure N may not be all that apparent to everyday citizens. It’s something that needs to be reinforced by the city, Prince added.
“The community is still wanting to see the results from a lot of those commitments, so I think it is imperative that the city makes sure that the community is informed about the results of Measure N itself and how it has had an impact on the community itself,” he said. “I think that’s what the community is really wanting to know.”
Before any project using PSVS dollars is sent to the City Council for approval by the city staff, it must be voted on by the oversight committee. However, the city has the option of overriding a veto by the committee.
“The measure itself was designed such that the committee doesn’t have a lot of say-so in the way that the money is spent,” said committee member Mitchell Rowland. “But yet, I think this committee did a good job of leveraging the limited amount of power that we had in moving city staff in certain directions.”
Despite the committee's advisory capacity, city spokesman Eric Galvan confirmed the committee had played a role in shaping parts of previous budgets.
"While the City Council is responsible for adoption of the annual budget, the city has found value in the independent verification by the committee that tax dollars are being spent consistent with the measure, and the inherent public input generated by committee review that informs the City Council of community interest related to PSVS priorities," he said in an email to The Californian. "The city anticipates that the new appointees will continue to play this valuable verification role."
The terms for every person on the nine-member committee expires this year. In their place, 22 applicants are seeking to take a position on the committee. The new committee is set to be decided during a City Council meeting on Wednesday, when every member of the council and the mayor will get one nomination in addition to an “at large” position.
In the future, the city says the benefits of the tax increase will become more obvious.
"Even though many positive programs have been implemented in the first few years of the measure, the true impacts of Measure N resources are yet to be experienced by the community," Galvan said. "The benefits that the community sees from Measure N will only grow and compound."