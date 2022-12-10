 Skip to main content
Measure K passes, bringing vital money for county services

A slim majority of voters in unincorporated areas of Kern County approved the Measure K sales tax levy in a nail-biter finish expected to infuse county coffers with money for public safety and other vital services.

In a special session Friday morning, the Kern County Board of Supervisors declared the 2022 midterm election results official as submitted by County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard.

