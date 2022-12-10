Measure K passes, bringing vital money for county services

A slim majority of voters in unincorporated areas of Kern County approved the Measure K sales tax levy in a nail-biter finish expected to infuse county coffers with money for public safety and other vital services.
In a special session Friday morning, the Kern County Board of Supervisors declared the 2022 midterm election results official as submitted by County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard.
Measure K's final count Thursday night was 50.98 percent in favor, and a simple majority was needed for it to pass, according to the Kern County Elections Division. It establishes a 1-cent sales tax to be levied in the unincorporated areas of Kern County to raise $54 million annually for law enforcement, fire and medical services, among other needs.
The estimate, according to county Chief Operations Officer James Zervis, is based on prior year tax estimates.
Measure K comes with strict requirements, public oversight and spending disclosures. Zervis assured these are necessary safeguards to demonstrate to the public that county government is spending the money appropriately.
“It’s all ways to improve transparency and accountability to the voters,” Zervis said.
The measure's language also includes a provision for future amendments and appeals. Two audits will also be conducted — one by the county and another by an independent auditor — in addition to a citizens oversight committee.
“We normally audit all of the county financial statements as a whole,” Zervis explained. “But this is a separate and detailed audit.”
Zervis said county officials will explain the oversight committee’s role in greater detail at the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
The committee will consist of residents of unincorporated communities of the county. Zervis said that the Board of Supervisors will determine the committee’s general provisions but added that it has to be approved by resolution to create that before the tax revenues can be used.
While only the 11th most populous county, Kern has the fifth largest unincorporated zone in the state, which includes approximately 305,557 residents. Unincorporated zones, which rely on county services, include Oildale, Lamont, swathes of northwest and east Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Mojave, among many others. The tax is levied in unincorporated areas, just as Bakersfield's 1-cent sales tax is paid in city limits.
Revenues from the measure won’t be collected until April 1 and won’t be included in the general budget until the next fiscal year that starts July 1, 2023.
“We're looking forward to the next budget,” Zervis said. “And we’re looking forward to delivering results, so stay tuned.”
Filling the gap
The money will replenish a portion of the county general fund and add necessary monies to the county's discretionary budget. Since 2014, according to the measure, Kern County property and sales tax revenue have decreased by 31 percent.
Zervis said the revenue will not be divided into a percentage broken down by specific department.
“It may look different each year, as the needs and priorities change in our community,” Zervis said.
In order to combat climate change, California pledged in September to go carbon-free by 2045. This has come at the consequence of communities in the state that have long relied on oil production and refining to generate tax revenue and stimulate their economy.
“Sacramento is going after the oil industry, and their actions are going to cost this county about $50 million this year,” said Michael Turnipseed, executive director of the Kern County Taxpayers Association, which supported Measure K.
The county has lost an estimated $103 million in tax exemptions to solar energy projects and declining property valuations of oil and gas, which provide a chunk of the county tax base.
“We produce over half of the solar here in California,” Turnipseed said. “They want solar and Warren Buffett to get tax breaks but don’t see the consequences to local budgets.”
Turnipseed also pointed out the surge of solar farms in the county. State incentives, in order to drum up more renewable energy, waive property taxes normally collected by counties. He added that newer projects are paying fees to the county, “roughly equivalent to the tax amount, in lieu of normal taxes.”
“So far, nobody has said no,” Turnipseed said.
Discretionary revenues are down $500 million over 10 years, according to county Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop.
“Between 2017 and 2020, (the county) had to cut $10 million a year off our operating budget,” Turnipseed said. “Got the knives out and started cutting.”
County governments are funded by property taxes, also known as discretionary income. This pays for many public services, from libraries to fire stations and law enforcement.
According to Turnipseed, oil revenues now account for about 10 percent of the county’s tax revenue. Turnipseed estimated that the 2021 discretionary budget was around $400 million, less than it was in 2014 at $420 million, without adjustment for inflation.
“This has been seven years in the making,” Turnipseed said.
The last attempt by the county to pass a 1-cent sales tax was in 2018; it failed with only 35 percent of voters saying yes.
Law enforcement
While percentages have not been confirmed, Sheriff Donny Youngblood suspects a lion's share of the new revenue will go to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
“We have been hit hard in the past few years,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood estimates his department has lost on average 26 deputies a year for the past seven years. Increasing vacancies in the sheriff’s department have left him with few options.
“We’re losing more than we can hire,” Youngblood said. “We’re going to throw this out there to incentivize people to come work here and turn that number around.”
County officials said the monies will fill in an increasing funding gap and supply struggling departments with adequate budgets. Youngblood provided education on Measure K, he says — and he pointed out that it won’t solve all their problems.
“This tax won’t even cover our budgetary shortfall,” Youngblood said. “It's nice to have but it doesn't stop the problem — we're still bleeding.”
Currently, 60 deputies work at the Sheriff's Office main detention center. And while Youngblood estimates that the KCSO has roughly 1,000 personnel, he said the department is down 400 positions, 145 of which are deputies.
“There’s not enough employees to operate the jails,” Youngblood said. “And those vacancies are likely to remain unfilled. We even got a brand-new jail four to five years ago and I bet a lot of it has not been used.”
Many sheriff's substations go unmanned during the wee hours.
“We have so few sheriffs on the street that public safety is a big question as to how the county can provide safety, especially to rural areas,” Youngblood said.
The 2020 homicide rate in Kern was 12.7 per 100,000 residents, according to the California Attorney General's Office — the highest in the state.
Youngblood hopes the new revenue stream will allow him to hire more detention deputies so that they can put more deputies on the street. It will also offer competitive pay raises to those who have worked here longer to keep them from seeking work elsewhere.
He added that he'd like to reinstate shuttered programs, such as the gang task force and school resource officers, and staff substations around the clock.
“At 3 a.m. sometimes we don't have a deputy at a substation,” Youngblood said. “So they have to come from someplace else. And narcotics (deputies) are down to one-third of what it once was. It's going to be a long process to get back to where we need to be.”