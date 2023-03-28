Measure K committee takes shape ahead of first meeting in May

Kern leaders announced on Tuesday five critical appointments that will comprise the oversight committee for Measure K, the 1 percentage point sales tax increase approved in November by voters in unincorporated parts of the county.
Committee members were selected by the supervisor representing their home districts, such as Oildale, Lamont, swaths of northwest and east Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Mojave, among others.
In the 2½ months the county accepted applications, it received 24 applications across its five districts. Nearly half came from the 1st District, where longtime banker Karen Zuber ultimately earned the spot. The 4th District’s pick, Regina Houchin, ran unopposed.
The 3rd District welcomed longtime banker and business owner Sheryl Barbich, while the 5th District seat went to Laura Guerrero-Salgado, a Bakersfield School District trustee for Area 4.
“(Barbich) brings a wealth of experience to this committee,” said the county board chairman, 3rd District Supervisor Jeff Flores. “She has served in a financial capacity (and has a) strong academic background. She's going to do a very good job and be an eye for the taxpayer.”
Jeffery Kermode, an attorney and former chief of police in Bear Valley and Tehachapi, will represent the 2nd District.
Combined, the committee will bring more than 40 years of banking experience, another 40 in law enforcement, and 46 years on various school boards and many committee chairs.
For the next two years, the five committee members will oversee an expected $54 million per year in revenue. That money will be spread across the fifth-largest unincorporated zone in the state, home to about 305,557 residents.
Members will review all budgets, revenues, expenditures, audits and other financial reports regarding the Measure K tax. Much like the city of Bakersfield’s Public Safety and Vital Services Committee, the Measure K group has no authority to make or enforce decisions.
In past interviews, officials have said that without the measure’s passage, the county would have faced budget cuts. Even so, Measure K cleared the midterm election by a margin of just less than 1 percent, or nearly 1,300 votes, demonstrating public reticence to raise taxes.
While the new revenue can technically go toward anything the county deems necessary, officials are adamant that the lion’s share of the money will go to public safety and curbing homelessness.
“They will be an advisory board, but also they understand they need to be advancing changes to public safety and homelessness,” Flores said.
County Chief Operations Officer James Zervis said Tuesday that the committee will meet for an orientation in early May, followed by an inaugural session in July to discuss the upcoming fiscal year. Afterward, meetings will convene once per year, between May and June.