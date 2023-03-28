 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Measure K committee takes shape ahead of first meeting in May

county board of supervisors 34

County officials announced Tuesday the appointment of five members to the Measure K Oversight Committee, which will oversee Kern's use of the 1 percentage point added to sales taxes levied in the county’s unincorporated areas.

 John Donegan / The Californian

Kern leaders announced on Tuesday five critical appointments that will comprise the oversight committee for Measure K, the 1 percentage point sales tax increase approved in November by voters in unincorporated parts of the county.

Committee members were selected by the supervisor representing their home districts, such as Oildale, Lamont, swaths of northwest and east Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Mojave, among others.

Coronavirus Cases