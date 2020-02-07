A billboard at the intersection of Pacheco and Stine roads has caught the eye of the Kern County Detention Officers Association.
The photo contains the smiling faces of about two dozen detention deputies, along with a message in support of the local medical marijuana initiative, Measure D.
The only problem is, neither the deputies nor the union had given permission for the photo to be used.
A post on social media also displayed detention deputies along with a message in support of Measure D.
“KCDOA has not and will not endorse this controversial measure,” said union President Dustin Alkire in a statement. “It is exceptionally disgraceful that the Central Valley Cannabis Association would use a picture of our hard-working detentions deputies in this manner.”
Cecilia Latu, a proponent for Measure D, said the photo was used by mistake on the billboard. She did not name the Central Valley Cannabis Association as the organization behind the billboard, but claimed a grassroots collective of Kern County residents was responsible. The billboard itself says it was paid for by Central Valley Citizens for Responsible Government, a group tied to David Abbasi who is running for Fifth District county supervisor.
“We have the support of law enforcement, nurses, drug counselors, and other voters throughout Kern County,” she wrote in an email, adding that the billboard would be taken down.
Alkire said the union would seek the deletion of the photos from Measure D’s social media pages as well.
(1) comment
The Measure D Proponents are also illegally posting campaign signs in highway right of ways, and on private property without permission.
But what would you expect from such people?
