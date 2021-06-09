Meadows Field rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

Meadows Field Airport reports the number of outbound passengers have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.
In a press release on Wednesday, Kern County Airports Director Mark Witsoe said local travel was now busier than the same period in 2019, and 400 percent greater than during the pandemic downturn.
“Passengers are confident in flying from Meadows Field Airport for their vacations, for visits to family and friends, and for business success,” Witsoe said in a news release. “We certainly appreciate the confidence of American Airlines and United Airlines in their service schedule, and Meadows Field Airport is now in a strong position to continue this growth in the months to come.”
In May, 11,630 passengers boarded planes at Meadows Field compared to 2,729 the previous year and 10,929 in 2019. From March to May, more and more travelers have passed through Meadows Field, the airport reported.
Meadows Field claims to be one of the leading commercial service airports in the state for passenger recovery per month since July 2020.
American Airlines and United Airlines fly out of Meadows Field, with flights to Denver, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix and San Francisco, all major airline hubs with connections to the world, the airport said in the release.