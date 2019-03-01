The first flight from Dallas/Fort Worth to Meadows Field Airport is scheduled to arrive Sunday night.
The airport’s newest service adds a fourth line from Bakersfield. Previously, the airport had serviced Phoenix, San Francisco and Denver.
The first flight from Dallas should arrive at 8:38 p.m. on Sunday.
Travelers to Dallas are scheduled to leave from Bakersfield at 7:16 a.m. on Monday. To mark the occasion, airport staff will be on hand to pass out “Texas-size” donuts.
The American Airlines flight will add 72-79 seats to and from Dallas.
“This reinforces the opportunity to travel throughout the country and, in some cases, major international destinations with just one connection when you start your trip from Meadows Field Airport,” the airport said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.