Business at Meadows Field Airport had been booming up until the new coronavirus pandemic drastically curtailed travel across the country.
Although the airport remains open and daily flights continue to arrive and depart, the facility has not escaped a nationwide trend of roughly 90 percent reduction in air travelers as reported by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.
The reduction stalled an ascendant effort by Meadows Field management to draw more people to the airport, and it has left many businesses that depend on air travel in vulnerable positions. Without a clear picture of how much longer the global crisis will last, aviation businesses are looking to government assistance to stay afloat, while Meadows Field hopes to draw from a cash surplus to make it through the rest of the fiscal year.
“Up until both the pandemic, and maybe the change in oil prices affecting travel a bit, I saw that there were bright days ahead,” said Kern County Director of Airports Mark Witsoe.
Now, he won’t venture to guess what lies ahead.
Every day flights to and from the airport are canceled, and those that do take off are nearly empty, Witsoe said. The airport makes sure to clean after each flight, but with much of the country under stay-at-home orders, nobody has much of a reason to travel.
Luckily for the airport, a new American Airlines flight to Dallas has proven popular and profitable. First introduced in March 2019 with an additional flight added in January, the high demand for the service has helped Meadows Field earn approximately $300,000 more than it budgeted.
The airport hopes to draw from its surplus as it approaches the end of the fiscal year, in June. Witsoe just hopes the positive momentum will continue after the pandemic.
“We’ve been making strides into providing more opportunity for local people that want to travel to get better options,” he said. “We’ve proven that it works. Now we have to prove that, after the pandemic, that we remain a good choice. That restoration is the challenge that is before us.”
Unfortunately, not all aviation businesses have surpluses to draw from.
Ryan Crowl, president of Loyd’s Aviation, said most businesses that operate in Meadows Field were waiting to learn the details on federal stimulus packages before instituting more cuts.
“Nationwide, estimates are that aviation companies are operating on about 25 percent of the revenue that they’re used to. That’s pretty bad,” he said. “Nobody has enough cash reserves to operate on 25 percent of their revenue for very long. I can’t really speak for how long, but nobody predicts for the revenue to go away that fast.”
His business, which provides charter flights, maintenance and fuel services, has been hit hard by the reduction in travelers. Prior to the pandemic, he said fuel sales were on pace to set a yearly record.
Across the industry, aviation companies — many of which are small businesses — have been reducing hours, cutting salaries and furloughing employees, he said. The federal stimulus packages could determine the extent of the cuts.
Although it could get worse the longer the pandemic lasts, Crowl, who serves on the Airport Business Committee of the National Air Transportation Association, expressed hope.
“I just had an association-wide conference call today,” he said. “And the sentiment is the same: that we are going to get through this, but we just have to survive in the meantime.”
