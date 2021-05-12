You have permission to edit this article.
Meadows Field Airport offers parking deals leading up the Memorial Day weekend

Airline passengers get ready to enter the TSA security check point at Meadows Field Airport Friday morning. Meadows Field has seen significant passenger recovery over the last few months.

Meadows Field Airport is launching a Memorial Day Promotion to encourage residents to utilize the local airport when making holiday weekend travel plans.

According to a news release from Meadows Field, the airport will reduce the cost of short-term parking beginning Friday, May 14 through Monday, May 31. Typically priced at $13 per day, short-term parking will be $10 per day during the promotional period.

In addition, Meadows Field is resealing and restriping the airport parking areas and, before the final phase of work, a portion of the long-term parking area will be closed, according to the news release.

As a replacement, departing travelers will be able to park in short-term spots closer to the terminal usually reserved for pick-up and drop-off. While the planned project will be finished in time for Memorial Day weekend, the offer will continue throughout the holiday.

“There is a lot of pent-up travel demand. This is a great time to reinforce the value and convenience of flying from your local Meadows Field Airport,” said airport director Mark Witsoe.

“In addition, the airport is using the short-term parking to leverage the temporarily reduced inventory for maximum passenger convenience.”

