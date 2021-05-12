Meadows Field Airport offers parking deals leading up the Memorial Day weekend

Meadows Field Airport is launching a Memorial Day Promotion to encourage residents to utilize the local airport when making holiday weekend travel plans.
According to a news release from Meadows Field, the airport will reduce the cost of short-term parking beginning Friday, May 14 through Monday, May 31. Typically priced at $13 per day, short-term parking will be $10 per day during the promotional period.
In addition, Meadows Field is resealing and restriping the airport parking areas and, before the final phase of work, a portion of the long-term parking area will be closed, according to the news release.
As a replacement, departing travelers will be able to park in short-term spots closer to the terminal usually reserved for pick-up and drop-off. While the planned project will be finished in time for Memorial Day weekend, the offer will continue throughout the holiday.
“There is a lot of pent-up travel demand. This is a great time to reinforce the value and convenience of flying from your local Meadows Field Airport,” said airport director Mark Witsoe.
“In addition, the airport is using the short-term parking to leverage the temporarily reduced inventory for maximum passenger convenience.”