Meadows Field Airport issues travel advisory

Airport officials are asking travelers to arrive at least two hours early for any holiday flights out of the Bakersfield hub, according to a news release issued this week.
The airport asks the public to come at that time to check-in for your flight, check luggage, process through security and be ready for the boarding process, which may start 45 minutes before take-off.
Flying with boarding passes retrieved online and only having smaller carrying-on luggage can save time in the departure process, according to officials.
At this time, face masks are still required at the airport and on the aircraft during a flight, the release noted.