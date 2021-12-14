You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meadows Field Airport issues travel advisory

20201123-bc-airlinetraffic (copy)

In this file photo, an American Eagle jet takes off from Meadows Field Airport in November 2020.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Airport officials are asking travelers to arrive at least two hours early for any holiday flights out of the Bakersfield hub, according to a news release issued this week.

The airport asks the public to come at that time to check-in for your flight, check luggage, process through security and be ready for the boarding process, which may start 45 minutes before take-off.

Flying with boarding passes retrieved online and only having smaller carrying-on luggage can save time in the departure process, according to officials.

At this time, face masks are still required at the airport and on the aircraft during a flight, the release noted.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 160,477

  • Deaths: 1,879

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 153,818 

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 91.08

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 91.98

  • Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

Updated: 12/14/21

More Coronavirus coverage

 