The McMurtrey Aquatic Center pool will reopen to the public for lap swim Monday, according to the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department.
Lap swimming will be permitted three times a day for swimmers 12 and older and limited to 50 minutes per member per day. Swimmers as young as 8 are permitted during family lap swim on Saturdays. The cost is $5 per person, per visit, or $105 for city residents to get a 30-visit pass ($115 for non-residents).
Swimmers are allowed one lane (members of the same household may share a lane) and one appointment each day. Each swimmer must reserve a lane in advance by calling 852-7431 and be ready to swim on arrival in order to keep the day’s schedule.
All swimmers must have their temperatures checked upon entering the facility. These protocols will remain in place for at least two weeks.
Other protocols include:
- Anyone who's sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to return home
- Proper social distancing should be practiced while in the facility
- All swimmers must wear masks or face coverings while in the facility unless actively swimming. Staff will also be required to wear face coverings
- Staff and swimmers are encouraged to wash their hands frequently
- Hand sanitizing stations will be provided for adults and older children
- Visitors to the facility will be limited by staff
- Customer service areas will be disinfected regularly
- No spectators will be allowed in the facility. However, a guest is allowed to accompany a person with special needs
- Lockers will be closed
- Outdoor showers will be available, indoor showers will be closed
The slides at the McMurtrey Aquatic Center will remain closed.
Other city-operated public pools will also remain closed until further notice.
All 10 city-operated spray parks are currently operating and open to the public.
