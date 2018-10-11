McMurphy's Irish pub on Monterey Street in northeast Bakersfield has been shut down. County health officials found black mold, live cockroaches and rodent droppings during an inspection Wednesday, a report published online said. The restaurant received a total inspection score of 63 out of 100. Public Health closes any facility that scores fewer than 75 points.
Among other violations, the report said an inspector "observed black mold inside an ice machine" and "rodent droppings in a food service area and on food contact area."
Public health officials also confirmed Thursday that Amestoy's on the Hill remains closed following an inspection there Monday, where rodent droppings were found throughout the facility. The restaurant was required to undergo food safety training by county officials.
