County health officials have closed McMurphy’s Irish Pub after an inspector found rodent droppings throughout the establishment. It's the second time in sixth months the establishment has been shut down for health violations.
According to a report released by the health department Friday, the inspector observed rodent droppings in the front bar area, around eating utensils, around bottles of alcohol and in the storage area.
The bartender reportedly stated that mice had been a problem and sticky traps had been set.
The report said the owner stated that the mice could have been a problem because the back door had been open during operation.
