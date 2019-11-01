McKinley School Agriculture Academy will host their first farmers market on Saturday, according to a news release.
The market will have produce grown from the schools own organic garden. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 601 Fourth St., according to the release.
Funds raised from the market will be used for student event. The market will have a resource fair that will include games, information, giveaways, a mobile library, Native American dancers, and more, according to the release.
The school garden was created in September 2018. Since then students have attended weekly garden classes where they have grown over 30 different types of fruits, vegetables, and herbs, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.