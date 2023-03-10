McKinley Elementary sees community support at walk-to-school event to increase attendance

Teachers, community members and cheerleaders from Bakersfield High and the Lions youth program lined the paths to enter McKinley Elementary School to greet students on Friday morning.
Some McKinley children appeared confused, but the majority of them smiled and expressed excitement during a walk-to-school event to increase attendance.
McKinley and several community organizations set up groups to walk with children on Friday to encourage them to attend school. The majority of students live within 1.5 miles of the school, about a 20-minute walk, said McKinley Principal Kelli Michaud.
Attendance at the school has been lagging since the coronavirus pandemic, Michaud said. Attendance has dropped nearly 5 percent since before the pandemic, according to the Bakersfield City School District.
Chronic absenteeism has been more of a problem this year, Michaud said.
“Our staff, they’re here to support our children every day,” she said. “We just got to get them through the gate.”
Staff at McKinley recently met to brainstorm ideas to improve attendance. Vice principal Whitney Dirkse directed the planning for the event and she reached out to Jovon Dangerfield, a community activist and a radio personality for Forge 103.9 FM, who also connected with more community organizations.
“We wanted to make something exciting,” Dirkse said. “We wanted to show them that the community is here to support them. We had to start thinking outside of the box. This was outside of the box for sure.”
The McKinley students meet in the school’s quad area every Friday morning for announcements and to recognize student achievements. But this particular Friday morning included Dangerfield providing encouragement to attend school, as well as performances from the cheerleaders.
“If we don't invest in the future then by the time they get to (age) 19 or 20 it’s already kind of, not too late, but already later than it should be,” Dangerfield said. “It’s harder to reach them. When they see us now interacting with them and telling them how important education is they buy into it.”
Dangerfield is executive director of Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change (TYM4Change), a nonprofit that empowers youth (ages 16-24) to build skills and achieve their potential as well as guidance for community projects.
McKinley’s walk-to-school event included about 50 people who walked with children to the school, Dirkse said.
“The amount of community partners that came out we couldn’t have anticipated that many people,” Dirkse said. “The kids were so excited.”
Michaud was also grateful for the community support.
“We were surrounded with so much love today,” she said. “My heart goes out that our children feel the love and support they have each and every day. That will encourage them to come to school.”