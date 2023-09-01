The mood was joyful, yet determined Friday morning as close to 50 community volunteers crowded into the library at McKinley Elementary School in central Bakersfield.

It was 6:55 a.m. when school Vice Principal Whitney Dirkse stood up on a chair and began to speak. 

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.