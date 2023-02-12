McGee, 'a visionary,' nationally recognized as a leader in education

Every student can succeed if given the right opportunities. As educators, it’s our responsibility to provide those opportunities.
This statement is a goal for the Kern High School District, Dean McGee said, and it’s one of the key reasons he became an educator.
Through 36 years of work within the KHSD, as a teacher and administrator, McGee believes in the statement that has caused him to make a difference and put so many career-driven programs in action.
“That’s the fuel that keeps us going and keeps me going,” said McGee, KHSD deputy superintendent of educational services and innovative programs. “We look at students and we see potential. We just have to create opportunities.”
McGee was recently recognized by Education Week, a national publication that named him among “The Leaders to Learn From” in its annual special report.
EdWeek featured McGee’s Career Technical Education opportunities for students with disabilities. McGee said the education, which includes sites at the Regional Occupational Center and Career Technical Education Center, is all about inclusion, as typical students make up the majority of enrollment.
A series of stories and photos by EdWeek, and an interview with The Californian, caused McGee to reflect on his career, which includes meaningful memories as a speech and debate coach and countless success stories from his work with Virtual Enterprise, ROC and CTEC.
His love for helping students through education and career opportunities comes from his experiences as a student at South High, where he graduated in 1981.
McGee’s career path had been heading toward work in the family business of floor covering and carpeting. That was until he entered a ROC class for banking and finance as a junior and was soon working as an intern for a company in Bakersfield.
The experience opened his eyes to his potential and motivated him to pursue a college education.
He attended Bakersfield College and transferred to Cal State Bakersfield, where he majored in communications with a concentration in electronic media. During his final year, he discovered or reacquainted his love for education and school settings. He attended West High sporting events and school functions in support of his then-girlfriend’s younger brother and enjoyed all of it. That girlfriend, Kimberly, not too much later became his wife.
They have three grown children, all of whom attended Cal State Bakersfield.
Olivia McGee is now a teacher at West, where she is also the VE director. Camille (now-Bradshaw) teaches English courses at CTEC and CSUB.
Devin McGee is on schedule to graduate in May with degrees in vocal performance and economics.
Dean McGee said he never really thought about moving away from Bakersfield, but he flirted with the idea in the early '90s. Back then he was highly instrumental in creating a huge forensics tournament called The Killer Bee. Arroyo Grande High took notice and sought him out to help with a similar competition at the school in San Luis Obispo County. They called that tournament The Clam Bake.
McGee said he was enticed to work at Arroyo Grande, but ultimately decided he wanted to stay in Bakersfield, where he and his wife were about to raise their family.
“This is my home,” McGee said. “I love it. I love the people in the community. I couldn’t envision leaving it early in my life.”
In Bakersfield, McGee established strong roots and built many relationships as he mentored hundreds of students.
Last year, he worked alongside one of his former students, Ryan Coleman, who worked as the KHSD director of educational services. Coleman is now Centennial’s principal.
Coleman learned a lot from McGee as a sophomore at East and in McGee’s Gifted and Talented Education English course.
“The things that made Dean such a mentor to me as a student was he used a lot of his life stories and narrative to talk about the different opportunities that were available to us,” Coleman said. “He also had high expectations and created opportunities for us to be able to meet those high expectations.”
As a teacher, McGee required Coleman and other students to participate in the forensics tournament. That helped Coleman come out of his shell, he said.
As an administrator, McGee also wanted to provide students with opportunities found at ROC and CTEC.
For the better part of 30 years at ROC, enrollment remained at 800 students.
About eight years ago, that all changed. KHSD surveyed students with the intent of expanding and providing more CTE courses, including culinary arts and cosmetology.
CTEC opened in 2020 after gaining funding from local bond measures and state sources.
Enrollment went from 800 students to 2,400, causing staff to offer courses in the evening, when 500 more students were added.
Many students have already signed up for next year, 2,000 more than the previous year.
“We’re expecting 7,000 students applying for 2,900 spots,” said McGee, who also credited the local business community for helping with the program. “In the fall we talked with the Trustees about expanding the CTE offerings again.”
There is talk of three options, including: adding more CTE courses; or expanding by adding a third regional training center; or adding more facilities at ROC and CTEC to accommodate the growth.
“He’s a visionary,” said Brian Miller, principal of ROC and CTEC. “He’s a master planner. … When the opportunity came up to remodel ROC and build CTEC, he just put together this wonderful vision. We worked together to put a plan and execute it. Pretty much everything that he envisioned has come to fruition. It’s pretty amazing.”