Pastor David Vivas said to think of it like Santa Claus.
“I don’t believe in Santa Claus riding around on his sleigh, but I celebrate him at Christmastime,” he said.
Another police department in Kern County's rural corridor is the latest to paste “In God We Trust” decals on its patrol vehicles.
Often overlooked by the public and safeguarded by courts, this issue has raised concerns for years over whether such displays cross the threshold of constitutionality.
The decision came as a suggestion among elected officials in McFarland, where the approval was granted by the City Council on Thursday, and community pastors from neighboring Delano, six miles to the north.
Delano made California history in 2019 as the first city to approve decals of its own. The reasoning echoes similar justifications nationwide — standing at inches tall and weighing a few grams, stickers are a harmless display of elementary patriotism, a four-word way of “honoring the nation’s motto,” Vivas said.
“I saw agencies across the nation who made it common for them to have it on their vehicles,” Vivas said.
With Thursday’s approval, McFarland is at least the seventh city in Kern to adopt the decal — similar decisions have passed in Arvin, Bakersfield, Shafter, Taft, Ridgecrest and the county of Kern.
It was Vivas who helped pass the stickers in McFarland after a conversation with city Mayor Saul Ayon. Councilmembers also received the idea well, with one telling Vivas after the meeting that this “was a long time coming.”
“It’s the foundation of our country,” Ayon said. “Nowadays, people need God in their lives, with stuff that’s going on and has happened in this country.”
These decals are a benefit to the community, Vivas told The Californian, one that resonates with the majority of McFarland.
“No city, state or federal government is trying to establish any particular religion, or trying to push a religion on anyone,” Vivas said.
Congress enshrined the phrase in 1956, two years after then-President Eisenhower added a similar axiom to the Pledge of Allegiance. It has appeared on all U.S. coins since 1938 and paper currency since 1957. Vivas points to The Declaration of Independence, which he said includes four references to the Christian God. And the U.S. Constitution? Signed “in the year of our Lord,” he said.
But critics suggest displays of “In God We Trust” on taxpayer-funded property are unlawful, even though courts in California and the nation have repeatedly ignored or declined to challenge it.
“I don’t think any government should be in the business of promoting religion and then pretending that ‘In God We Trust’ is some sort of non-religious nothing,” said Peter Eliasberg, the chief counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California. “I just don’t think that’s true.”
He mentioned a 2016 case in which activist Michael Newdow took the U.S. Treasury to federal court, claiming the inscription was a government endorsement and a violation of the U.S. Constitution.
“And he lost pretty much across the board,” Eliasberg said.
And while there haven’t been any recent legal challenges to the motto in California, he added, given the state’s stricter clauses around state-backed religion, there “might potentially be room for a state constitutional case.”
“But I think it’s very unlikely that it would,” Eliasberg said.
To Vivas, “In God We Trust” is less a religious endorsement than the rote recitation of what is already invoked in government halls and on vehicles across the nation. In Bakersfield, for example, the motto forms a half circle over the city's emblem, highly visible at City Council meetings.
None of the dozen attendees spoke in opposition at the McFarland meeting. But several spoke in support, he added. Ayon said it made sense, since the city has had the motto stenciled along its council chambers since at least 2008.
“I don’t think it’s overextending,” Ayon said. “It’s the foundation of our country.”
But Eliasberg believes the saying serves no secular purpose. If anything, he said, it cheapens what should be a meaningful line to Christians.
“I don’t think ‘In God We Trust’ is a meaningless formality,” Eliasberg said. “I think it has significance.”
He likens the topic to his late father, a World War II veteran who chided the use of crosses on war memorials.
“He said, ‘It doesn’t honor me, I’m Jewish,’” Eliasberg recalled. “A cross is a symbol of the crucifixion of Jesus and the idea that he’s the son of God … how does that possibly honor Jewish war veterans?”
But protests and warnings from critics like Eliasberg in Los Angeles are of little consequence in places like McFarland, where about 41,000 people live in a rural area dotted with at least a dozen churches.
There is a line the government hasn’t crossed, though, at least in Delano. Vivas remembers in 2019, months after Delano approved the slogan on police cruisers, the City Council failed in a 2-2 vote to swap it for the existing motto, “Heartbeat of Agriculture.”
“We had quite a bit of resistance at that time,” Vivas said. “Some young people — 18, 19 years of age, confronted, argued that there should be a separation of church and state … Interestingly enough, one of those who opposed it is now our vice mayor.”
Vivas is referring to Salvador Solorio-Ruiz, the vice mayor of Delano who, he said, once opposed the pastor’s public invocations.
“He’s now changed his mind,” Vivas said. “He welcomes invocations, he doesn’t see it as we’re imposing, because now he understands.”
Solorio-Ruiz said that back then, before he sat on the Delano City Council, he did not speak in opposition, but rather in support of the separation of church and state.
“My argument before is what I still have now and it's the policy that a lot of folks have now too, which is that we all need to strive for separation of church and state but in situations that we’re in now, and especially being in an elected position and hearing stories from community members, I think now more than ever we need to hold onto our faith,” Solorio-Ruiz said.
But neither the rationale offered by Vivas and Ayon, nor the emotional plea by Solorio-Ruiz, satisfy what some feel is simply unethical endorsement.
“McFarland follows Delano City Council’s 2019 decision to waste community funds on stickers for cops,” said Anai Paniagua, a cofounder of Loud For Tomorrow, an advocacy group in Delano. “Shame on them.”
Paniagua likened the decision to others the group has protested, including the city’s recent attempt to convert the Kern County Library branch in McFarland into a police station and the opening of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detention Center in 2020. And the recent shift by Solorio-Ruiz on the issue mirrors his switched stance on rent control, she said, a display of “completely different values from the progressive campaign he ran in 2020.”
“Solorio-Ruiz’s support of McFarland’s vote speaks to his calculated approach of positioning himself more closely with moderate left politics as he gears up his bid for Kern County Board of Supervisors District 4,” Paniagua said. “Unfortunately, Councilmember Solorio-Ruiz is forgetting the promises he made in his campaign and the people who voted for him.”
Some proponents have said mottos like these should represent the constituents who make up the community — one that includes a large plurality of Sikh Indians, for example. But when asked, Vivas said he would not support a Sikh or Islamic motto on police vehicles, saying it inadvertently promotes those religions.
“First of all, because it’s not the national motto,” Vivas said. “So I would object to it. If it had anything to do with the Quran or something, I would object to it.”
Vivas said he is still perplexed as to why Christians would take offense. And in speaking with members of Kern’s Sikh community, he asserts, “They’re fine with it.”