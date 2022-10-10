 Skip to main content
McFarland Unified reports success in increasing attendance rates

McFarland Unified School District students showed up for Information Day last week, when the California Basic Education Data System begins reporting data to the state, according to a news release from the school district.

Attendance, which is the primary way school districts in the state are funded, is an important metric the state tracks closely, which is why the district made its improvement a significant goal, according to MUSD officials.

