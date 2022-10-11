 Skip to main content
McFarland Unified cancels this week’s athletic events for safety reasons

Slide News Update

The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano."

Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in Delano on Monday and found one person dead. Three additional shooting victims later showed up at the Delano Police Department, two of those victims were airlifted to a local hospital and one ended up dying from injuries, as the result of a drive-by shooting. The names of the victims were not immediately available.

